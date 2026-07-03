Cordae

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Osaka Naomi reacts after the women's singles quarterfinal match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the 2025 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 3, 2025.
Sports

What Is Naomi Osaka’s Relationship Status? Inside Her Dating History

The tennis phenom is playing at the U.S. Open.

Jessica Mcbride317 days ago
Naomi Osaka boyfriend
Sports

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Her Child With Former Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka has a daughter with ex-boyfriend Cordae.

Jessica Mcbride320 days ago
Cordae alongside his mother Jennifer Dunston for NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' series.
Music

Cordae Brings Out Mom to Sing During 'Tiny Desk' Performance of Song That Samples Her Music

His track "06 Dreamin" samples a song she made when she was an aspiring musician.

Joe Price486 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rapper Cordae (L) and professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup With Cordae: 'No Bad Blood'

The professional tennis player called their daughter, Shai, her "biggest blessing."

Jaelani Turner-Williams558 days ago
Cordae attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Music

Cordae Explains What Really Led to YBN's Disbandment

Cordae also revealed where he stands with his former group members Nahmir and Jay Almighty.

Joshua Espinoza562 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Cordae attends the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Cordae Says Fatherhood Makes Him Feel 'More Productive'

The rapper shares a one-and-a-half year-old daughter, Shai, with Naomi Osaka

Jaelani Turner-Williams577 days ago
The image shows Cordae on the left in a patterned sweater, and Lil Wayne performing on stage with flames in the background on the right.
Music

Cordae Says Advice From Weezy Was 'Standard We Followed' on New Album

Ye, Weezy, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all make appearances on Cordae's latest.

Trace William Cowen610 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Naomi Osaka attends 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Says She Was 'Ashamed' and Pressured to 'Snap Back' in Post-Birth Weight Loss Journey

The tennis star shared an Instagram carousel of her gradual weight loss after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, last July.

Jaelani Turner-Williams627 days ago
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Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and a bucket hat
Music

Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."

Brad Callas722 days ago
Music

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Parenting With Cordae: 'We Built a Really Good Foundation'

In July, Osaka and Cordae welcomed their baby girl, Shai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams947 days ago
cordae and shannon sharpe are pictured
Music

Cordae and Shannon Sharpe Bond Over Their Experiences With Speech Impediments

Cordae was recently a guest on Shannon Sharpe's weekly 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

Trace William Cowen982 days ago
Music

Cordae Enlists Dr. Luke for New Single "Make Up Your Mind"

The North Carolina rapper's latest offering follows previously released tracks "The Water (Freestyle) and his collaboration with J. Cole and Anderson .Paak, "Two Tens."

Brad Callas1079 days ago
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Sports

Naomi Osaka and Cordae Welcome First Child Together (UPDATE)

The celebrity couple first announced that they were expecting in January via Instagram.

tara mahadevan1103 days ago
Sports

Naomi Osaka Shares Photos From Her and Cordae's Baby Shower

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Cordae are expecting a baby girl any day now.

Joe Price1142 days ago
mgk and cordae in a new freestyle video
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Recruits Cordae for New Freestyle Over Central Cee's "Doja"

Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae both have a lot to say over the beat to Central Cee's 2022 hit "Doja." The freestyle arrives ahead of MGK's theatrical tour doc.

Trace William Cowen1179 days ago

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