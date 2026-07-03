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Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloe, Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Ronald Isley, Ari Lennox, Morray, Rod Wave, JID, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from NIGO, Pusha T, Joey Badass, DaBaby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Morray, Cordae, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
We chatted with the Cordae about what it’s like working with his heroes and some of Canada’s foremost talent, his recent eye-opening trip to Africa, and more.Alex Narvaez