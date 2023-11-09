Cordae and Shannon Sharpe Bond Over Their Experiences With Speech Impediments

Cordae and Shannon Sharpe bonded over their experiences with speech impediments and not letting negativity stop them from living their respective lives in a new episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

As seen in the video above, Cordae was asked during the interview about having a speech impediment as a child and how he dealt with that, resulting in some candid reflections from the From a Birds Eye View artist about his younger years in Maryland.

"You ever got roasted so bad you wanna cry, bro?" Cordae joked. "Because it be true! I remember, I was roasting this dude and he was like, 'N***a, that’s why you’re mother drives a fucked up car, you live in the hood.' I’m like, goddamn bro. That’s cruel!"

While the experience gave him a “tougher skin,” Cordae said these roasting sessions would sometimes see him jokingly referred to as “Daffy Duck” due to his speech impediment. Asked what he would say to a younger person who may be facing a speech impediment, Cordae pointed to the importance of staying true to yourself, whatever that means for you.

"Nobody can be Shannon Sharpe better than Shannon Sharpe. Nobody can be Cordae better than Cordae," he said. "So that’s what I would tell that kid. Just be yourself. Embrace what it is. Ain’t nothing wrong with you wanting some self-improvement. If you wanna take a speech class, I’m not saying that you should or you have to, but whatever you want to do. Nobody can be you better than you so just embrace yourself, embrace your imperfections, embrace your flaws, and accept it and flourish in it."

See the full moment up top. Cordae also discussed his early love of reading and how it’s helped him throughout his life, plus much more.

In August, Cordae rolled out his third non-album single of 2023 with the Dr. Luke-produced "Make Up Your Mind." Earlier this year, he joined Machine Gun Kelly for a freestyle over Central Cee's "Doja."