Cord Jefferson

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Gwyneth Paltrow in a sleek black outfit with a simple design, attending an event
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Jeffrey Wright on Refusing to Dub Over N-Word With Alternative: ‘They Found Some Other Actor to Come in and Do That One Word’

The actor—who's receiving rave reviews for his leading role in Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction'—recalled an unfortunate postproduction incident from 1999's 'Ride with the Devil.'

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