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Florida Man Wins Stone Crab Eating Contest By Devouring 25 in Under 10 Minutes
Life

Florida Man Wins Stone Crab Eating Contest by Devouring 25 in Under 10 Minutes

Jonathan Martinescu of Fort Myers took home the crown at Key Fisheries’ annual contest, thanks to one very oversized spoon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo252 days ago
IShowSpeed carrying a woman upside down on his shoulders, participating in a race outdoors.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Competes in Finland's 'Wife-Carrying' Contest: 'Damn, This B*tch Heavy'

Speed found himself competing in one of Finland's most interesting sporting events.

Alex Ocho368 days ago
Playboi Carti with long hair and gold teeth, wearing a black jacket and hoodie, stands against a plain background.
Music

Playboi Carti Gets His Own Lookalike Contest in Atlanta

Other celebrities have had lookalike contests, including Drake, Timothée Chalamet, and Jeremy Allen White.

tara mahadevan563 days ago
Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas766 days ago
Life

Irish Woman Loses $820K Injury Claim After Being Photographed Winning Christmas Tree-Throwing Competition

The 36-year-old woman from Ireland said a car accident in 2017 left her unable to work and to care for her children, among other tasks.

Alex Ocho871 days ago
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Two Tim Hortons cups on table
Life

A Glitch In Tim Hortons' "Roll Up To Win" Contest Falsely Told Contestants They Won $10,000

A glitch in the Tim Hortons app has been falsely telling users that they’ve won $10,000 as part of the coffeehouse’s recurring Roll Up To Win contest.

Louis Pavlakos1226 days ago
Rick and Morty Season 5 Giveaway
Pop Culture

Enter Our 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Finale Giveaway

To celebrate the season finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday on Adult Swim, we are giving away prize packs to TWO lucky winners. Find out how to win here.

Complex Canada1781 days ago
Madden
Sports

How to Enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway

Here's your chance to enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway, which will include 10 winners receiving a Madden code worth $70. Check here for details.

Complex Sports1787 days ago
complex
Style

Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Free Tickets to ThriftCon and Official Merch

The ThriftCon experience takes over Houston later this month, promising attendees access to the premier vintage clothing and collectible event.

Trace William Cowen1831 days ago
complex
Pop Culture

How to Win Free Tickets to ComplexCon 2021

ComplexCon is back this year, bringing fans two days of action in Long Beach. Ahead of the festival's return, you have a chance at winning free tickets.

Trace William Cowen1863 days ago
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taco-eating-contest
Sports

Son Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Baseball Team After Father Dies in Taco Eating Contest

A son is suing the owners of the Fresno Grizzlies after his father died in a taco eating contest in August 2019, after having choked to death on food.

tara mahadevan1928 days ago
Omaze
Sneakers

Exclusive: How to Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K to Spend on Streetwear

Not only do you have a shot at these massive prizes, but you'll also be helping the It's From the Sole non-profit, which provides footwear to those in need.

Trace William Cowen1968 days ago
aape
Style

Giveaway: Here's Your Chance to Win Some AAPE Merch

Complex Style and AAPE have teamed up to offer fans the chance to win one of five select pieces of AAPE merch in celebration of the new NYC shop.

Trace William Cowen2136 days ago
Jelly Belly
Life

Creator Behind Jelly Belly Jelly Bean to Give Away Candy Factory as Part of Treasure Hunt

The businessman who created the Jelly Belly jelly bean is conducting a contest in which the grand prize winner will get their own candy factory.

Gavin Evans2139 days ago
yt
Music

Young Thug and 300 Entertainment Announce Fan Art Contest Celebrating 'Barter 6' Anniversary

The winner stands to gain social media exposure and a $5,000 prize.

Trace William Cowen2283 days ago
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Style

Your Artwork Could Be on the Next BBC ICECREAM T-Shirt

Channel your built-up social distancing energies into potentially bagging a BBC ICECREAM t-shirt placement.

Trace William Cowen2289 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Promotes #MagaChallenge Rap Contest and the Entries Are Getting Roasted

Trump announced he will pick winners of the online challenge and invite them to the White House for a performance. OK.

Joshua Espinoza2443 days ago

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