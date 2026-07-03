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Florida Man Wins Stone Crab Eating Contest by Devouring 25 in Under 10 Minutes
Jonathan Martinescu of Fort Myers took home the crown at Key Fisheries’ annual contest, thanks to one very oversized spoon.
IShowSpeed Competes in Finland's 'Wife-Carrying' Contest: 'Damn, This B*tch Heavy'
Speed found himself competing in one of Finland's most interesting sporting events.
Playboi Carti Gets His Own Lookalike Contest in Atlanta
Other celebrities have had lookalike contests, including Drake, Timothée Chalamet, and Jeremy Allen White.
Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal
"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.
Irish Woman Loses $820K Injury Claim After Being Photographed Winning Christmas Tree-Throwing Competition
The 36-year-old woman from Ireland said a car accident in 2017 left her unable to work and to care for her children, among other tasks.
A Glitch In Tim Hortons' "Roll Up To Win" Contest Falsely Told Contestants They Won $10,000
A glitch in the Tim Hortons app has been falsely telling users that they’ve won $10,000 as part of the coffeehouse’s recurring Roll Up To Win contest.
Enter Our 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Finale Giveaway
To celebrate the season finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday on Adult Swim, we are giving away prize packs to TWO lucky winners. Find out how to win here.
How to Enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway
Here's your chance to enter Complex's Madden 22 Giveaway, which will include 10 winners receiving a Madden code worth $70. Check here for details.
Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Free Tickets to ThriftCon and Official Merch
The ThriftCon experience takes over Houston later this month, promising attendees access to the premier vintage clothing and collectible event.
How to Win Free Tickets to ComplexCon 2021
ComplexCon is back this year, bringing fans two days of action in Long Beach. Ahead of the festival's return, you have a chance at winning free tickets.
Son Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Baseball Team After Father Dies in Taco Eating Contest
A son is suing the owners of the Fresno Grizzlies after his father died in a taco eating contest in August 2019, after having choked to death on food.
Exclusive: How to Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K to Spend on Streetwear
Not only do you have a shot at these massive prizes, but you'll also be helping the It's From the Sole non-profit, which provides footwear to those in need.
Giveaway: Here's Your Chance to Win Some AAPE Merch
Complex Style and AAPE have teamed up to offer fans the chance to win one of five select pieces of AAPE merch in celebration of the new NYC shop.
Creator Behind Jelly Belly Jelly Bean to Give Away Candy Factory as Part of Treasure Hunt
The businessman who created the Jelly Belly jelly bean is conducting a contest in which the grand prize winner will get their own candy factory.
Young Thug and 300 Entertainment Announce Fan Art Contest Celebrating 'Barter 6' Anniversary
The winner stands to gain social media exposure and a $5,000 prize.
Your Artwork Could Be on the Next BBC ICECREAM T-Shirt
Channel your built-up social distancing energies into potentially bagging a BBC ICECREAM t-shirt placement.
Trump Promotes #MagaChallenge Rap Contest and the Entries Are Getting Roasted
Trump announced he will pick winners of the online challenge and invite them to the White House for a performance. OK.