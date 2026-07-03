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Kendrick Lamar performing on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and denim jacket, with a colorful, blurred background.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Reunites With Seventh-Grade Teacher in Compton

Kendrick Lamar returns to Centennial High School for a campus redesign ceremony, sharing a viral full-circle moment with his former science teacher.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.

Kris Seavers71 days ago
The Game.
Music

The Game Retires 'F3' Pickup Line After Multiple Women Expose His DMs: 'We Had a Good Run'

It looks like the Compton rapper is moving onto another "snack."

Will Lavin119 days ago
Miss Shirley's Homegoing to be Livestreamed on February 28
Pop Culture

Miss Shirley’s Homegoing Will Be Livestreamed on February 28

Miss Shirley’s Homegoing doubles as a global memorial and fundraiser to keep her mission to serve unhoused communities alive.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Cause of Death for Shirley Raines, AKA Miss Shirley, Revealed
Pop Culture

Cause of Death for ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines Revealed

Authorities confirmed ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines died from hypertensive heart disease after she was found unresponsive in her Nevada home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
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the Game and Kendrick Lamar
Music

The Game Passes 'Best Rapper From Compton' Title to Kendrick Lamar on New Mixtape Song "Whatever"

Game initially crowned himself as the superior rapper out of Compton during a December Club Shay Shay interview.

Andrew White168 days ago
Two men side by side: Left, DJ Akademiks in a black cap and sweater, smiling. Right, Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a blue jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Fans Are From India Pretending to Be From Compton

Over the weekend, Elon Musk's X briefly rolled out a feature that revealed the country of origin for every account.

Joe Price234 days ago
DJ Quik and Dr. Dre
Music

DJ Quik Co-Signs Fan's Take That He's 'Who Everyone Thinks Dr. Dre Is'

Quik has previously opened up about believing that he's on Dre's level.

Trey Alston360 days ago
A group of people in a green room, some dancing and others standing or crouching. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares "Squabble Up" Video

The song is taken from Kendrick's surprise-dropped 'GNX' project.

Trace William Cowen599 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar smiling together indoors, with another person in the background.
Music

Snoop Dogg Says Kendrick's "Not Like Us" United the West, Says He Had ‘No Side’ in Drake Beef

The legendary rapper said he had no "individual cause" in the beef, so he chose to stay out of it.

Mark Elibert605 days ago
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Joe Budden on Drake vs. DeRozan beef
Music

Joe Budden Criticizes Drake's Handling of DeMar DeRozan Feud: 'You a B*tch'

Budden and his crew weighed in on the feud after Drake was seen taunting DeRozan at a Raptor-Kings game.

Joshua Espinoza617 days ago
Kendrick Lamar at an event.
Music

Compton Restaurant Denies Blaming Kendrick Lamar for Profit Loss, Criticizes City Instead

The initial report clarified that local business owners were upset with the city for failing to prepare them for the influx of people, not Kendrick.

Mark Elibert671 days ago
YG leads a walk uniting rivaling Pirus gangs in a compton peace walk.
Music

YG Initiates Truce Between Rival Compton Gangs, Ends Decade-Long Conflict After Peace Walk

The peace walk comes just days after YG released his seventh studio album, 'Just Re'd Up 3.'

Joe Price697 days ago
Drake performs on stage wearing a black outfit, holding a microphone, with a focused expression
Music

Can DJs Play “Not Like Us” in Houston? We Investigate

We reached out to Houston DJs and venue owners to answer one crucial question: can they play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" at Houston venues?

Brandon Caldwell722 days ago
Drake clapping at an event; Serena Williams in a glamorous gown speaking on stage
Music

Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'

"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.

Zach Dionne736 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar stands outdoors, wearing a dark jacket, graphic tee, and baseball cap, gesturing with his hands
Music

Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Celebratory "Not Like Us" Video

No doubt one of the biggest songs of the year, not to mention arguably the song of the summer, the reign of "Not Like Us" is likely to continue with the release of its official video.

Trace William Cowen743 days ago
A singer wearing a hoodie and jeans performs energetically on stage with arms raised, surrounded by a large audience in an illuminated concert venue
Music

Kendrick Lamar Enlists Los Angeles County Deputies as ‘Extra Security’ for Music Video Shoot

It's not known whether the video is for "Not Like Us," which currently remains in the top 10 of the Hot 100, or if this is for something new.

Trace William Cowen757 days ago

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