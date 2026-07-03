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Kendrick Lamar Reunites With Seventh-Grade Teacher in Compton
Kendrick Lamar returns to Centennial High School for a campus redesign ceremony, sharing a viral full-circle moment with his former science teacher.
Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony
Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.
The Game Retires 'F3' Pickup Line After Multiple Women Expose His DMs: 'We Had a Good Run'
It looks like the Compton rapper is moving onto another "snack."
Miss Shirley’s Homegoing Will Be Livestreamed on February 28
Miss Shirley’s Homegoing doubles as a global memorial and fundraiser to keep her mission to serve unhoused communities alive.
Cause of Death for ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines Revealed
Authorities confirmed ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines died from hypertensive heart disease after she was found unresponsive in her Nevada home.
The Game Passes 'Best Rapper From Compton' Title to Kendrick Lamar on New Mixtape Song "Whatever"
Game initially crowned himself as the superior rapper out of Compton during a December Club Shay Shay interview.
DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Fans Are From India Pretending to Be From Compton
Over the weekend, Elon Musk's X briefly rolled out a feature that revealed the country of origin for every account.
DJ Quik Co-Signs Fan's Take That He's 'Who Everyone Thinks Dr. Dre Is'
Quik has previously opened up about believing that he's on Dre's level.
Kendrick Lamar Shares "Squabble Up" Video
The song is taken from Kendrick's surprise-dropped 'GNX' project.
Snoop Dogg Says Kendrick's "Not Like Us" United the West, Says He Had ‘No Side’ in Drake Beef
The legendary rapper said he had no "individual cause" in the beef, so he chose to stay out of it.
Joe Budden Criticizes Drake's Handling of DeMar DeRozan Feud: 'You a B*tch'
Budden and his crew weighed in on the feud after Drake was seen taunting DeRozan at a Raptor-Kings game.
Compton Restaurant Denies Blaming Kendrick Lamar for Profit Loss, Criticizes City Instead
The initial report clarified that local business owners were upset with the city for failing to prepare them for the influx of people, not Kendrick.
YG Initiates Truce Between Rival Compton Gangs, Ends Decade-Long Conflict After Peace Walk
The peace walk comes just days after YG released his seventh studio album, 'Just Re'd Up 3.'
Can DJs Play “Not Like Us” in Houston? We Investigate
We reached out to Houston DJs and venue owners to answer one crucial question: can they play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" at Houston venues?
Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'
"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.
Serena Williams Says Kendrick's Drake Diss “Not Like Us” Is the ‘Hit of the Summer’: 'That Jam Is Jamming’
The tennis icon was romantically linked to Drizzy in 2015.
Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Celebratory "Not Like Us" Video
No doubt one of the biggest songs of the year, not to mention arguably the song of the summer, the reign of "Not Like Us" is likely to continue with the release of its official video.
Kendrick Lamar Enlists Los Angeles County Deputies as ‘Extra Security’ for Music Video Shoot
It's not known whether the video is for "Not Like Us," which currently remains in the top 10 of the Hot 100, or if this is for something new.