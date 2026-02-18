Cause of Death for ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines Revealed

Shirley Raines’ cause of death has now been confirmed, bringing some clarity to the sudden loss of the activist widely known online as Ms. Shirley. According to People, Raines died from hypertensive heart disease, according to her daughter Danielle Williams. The condition is associated with prolonged high blood pressure and was identified following an autopsy conducted by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Raines, 58, was found inside her Henderson, Nevada, home on January 27 after family members became concerned when they couldn’t reach her. A welfare check was requested, and police responded to the residence later that afternoon. Officers ultimately forced entry and discovered her unresponsive on the floor beside her bed. Before authorities arrived, her daughter had already gone to the home to check on her. Her twin sister, Sheila, said she stayed outside for an extended period trying to get a response. “She waited and waited,” Sheila recalled, describing multiple attempts to get her attention, including knocking and throwing objects at the window. Investigators noted a few details inside the bedroom that initially raised questions. A plate of food had been left on the bed, and a single white pill was found near her pillow. Danielle later clarified that the pill was likely Prozac — an antidepressant her mother had openly discussed using — describing it as something Raines was “super public about.” Authorities have not suggested the medication played a role in her death.

Sheila also shared that there were “no visible signs” of trauma when Raines was found, adding, “We’re in shock.” At the time, the lack of clear indicators made the sudden nature of her passing even more difficult for the family to process. While the medical findings now point to a natural cause, the loss has resonated far beyond her immediate circle. Raines built a national following through her nonprofit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, which supported unhoused communities in Los Angeles and beyond. What started as direct outreach—distributing meals, hygiene products, and basic necessities—grew into a widely recognized movement amplified by social media. Her approach stood out not just for what she provided but also for how she showed up. Raines frequently offered hairstyling and makeup services, using those moments to restore a sense of dignity and shift public perception.