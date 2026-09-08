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Latest Stories
Here's Why Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' Reminds You of Church as a Child
Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' is a gospel rap mixtape made by a rapper who loves the lord.
Adele Isn't Allowed to Have Her Twitter Password
Adele has to go through three people in her team before she can get her Twitter password to tweet.
Lana Del Rey Is Working On a Short Film Inspired By an Elizabeth Taylor Classic Movie
Lana promises that this new short film will be 20 minutes longer than 'Tropico.'
Inside Jaden Smith's "Mystery School" and the Story of How He Built His Own Pyramid
Jaden Smith spent the summer building closets, beds and even his own pyramid.
Def Jam Is the Most Successful Hip-Hop Label Of All Time, According to One Study
The label has successfully racked up 152 charting songs on the Billboard Charts.
Kanye West's '808s and Heartbreak' Took on a Whole New Meaning After My Mom Died
'808s and Heartbreak' took on a whole new meaning for one listener after losing a parent.