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malcolmaime

Joined August 2013 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Here's Why Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' Reminds You of Church as a Child

Chance the Rapper's 'Coloring Book' is a gospel rap mixtape made by a rapper who loves the lord.

malcolmaime3774 days ago
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Adele Isn't Allowed to Have Her Twitter Password

Adele has to go through three people in her team before she can get her Twitter password to tweet.

malcolmaime3982 days ago
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Lana Del Rey Is Working On a Short Film Inspired By an Elizabeth Taylor Classic Movie

Lana promises that this new short film will be 20 minutes longer than 'Tropico.'

malcolmaime3982 days ago
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Inside Jaden Smith's "Mystery School" and the Story of How He Built His Own Pyramid

Jaden Smith spent the summer building closets, beds and even his own pyramid.

malcolmaime3985 days ago
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Def Jam Is the Most Successful Hip-Hop Label Of All Time, According to One Study

The label has successfully racked up 152 charting songs on the Billboard Charts.

malcolmaime3986 days ago
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Kanye West's '808s and Heartbreak' Took on a Whole New Meaning After My Mom Died

'808s and Heartbreak' took on a whole new meaning for one listener after losing a parent.

malcolmaime3992 days ago

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