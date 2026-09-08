Dan Charnas
Latest Stories
Play No Games: Chance the Rapper's Creative Independence and the Future of Labels
When it comes to major label deals, Chance the Rapper doesn’t have to play anyone’s game but his own.
Interview: Joie Manda Talks About His Relationship With Rick Ross and Breaking Into The Business
Interscope Records' president of urban music talks his rise in hip-hop, his departure from Def Jam Records, and the real definition of power.
The 25 Best A&Rs in Hip-Hop History
The Big Payback, author Dan Charnas breaks down who was best at the coveted music industry position.
What Chris Lighty Meant To Hip-Hop
Lighty's life was the great arc of hip-hop, personified.
The 25 Best Rick Rubin Songs
As the cofounder of Def Jam celebrates his birthday, Complex counts down the productions that made him a legend.
Tupac at the Crossroads
Fifteen years after Tupac Shakur's murder, we examine some key turning points in Makaveli's life and death.