Dan Charnas Portrait

Dan Charnas

Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

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Play No Games: Chance the Rapper's Creative Independence and the Future of Labels

When it comes to major label deals, Chance the Rapper doesn’t have to play anyone’s game but his own.

Dan Charnas3775 days ago
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Interview: Joie Manda Talks About His Relationship With Rick Ross and Breaking Into The Business

Interscope Records' president of urban music talks his rise in hip-hop, his departure from Def Jam Records, and the real definition of power.

Dan Charnas4858 days ago
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The 25 Best A&Rs in Hip-Hop History

The Big Payback, author Dan Charnas breaks down who was best at the coveted music industry position.

Dan Charnas4976 days ago
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What Chris Lighty Meant To Hip-Hop

Lighty's life was the great arc of hip-hop, personified.

Dan Charnas5130 days ago
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The 25 Best Rick Rubin Songs

As the cofounder of Def Jam celebrates his birthday, Complex counts down the productions that made him a legend.

Dan Charnas5303 days ago
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Tupac at the Crossroads

Fifteen years after Tupac Shakur's murder, we examine some key turning points in Makaveli's life and death.

Dan Charnas5483 days ago

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