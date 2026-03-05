Judge Denies Shilo Sanders’ Bid to Dismiss Bankruptcy Lawsuit

A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled against Shilo Sanders, denying the former Colorado safety’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the trustee overseeing his bankruptcy case. The decision allows the trustee’s complaint to move forward and potentially head to trial, marking the latest development in Sanders’ ongoing legal battle over millions of dollars in debt. According to USA Today, the ruling, issued March 4 by Judge Michael Romero, rejects arguments from Sanders’ legal team that the trustee’s case should be thrown out before it reaches the evidence stage. Instead, the judge determined that the trustee had presented enough factual allegations for the case to continue through the court process.

“The Court’s role in deciding the Motion to Dismiss is not to resolve factual disputes or weigh potential evidence outside the four corners of the Complaint,” Romero wrote in the ruling. He added that the trustee “has otherwise sufficiently pled the necessary elements of his claims,” including allegations tied to Sanders’ bank accounts, deposits related to his name, image, and likeness (NIL) income, and Sanders’ involvement with two companies connected to those earnings. The dispute centers on roughly $250,000 that the trustee claims Sanders improperly transferred after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023. According to court filings, some of the money flowed through businesses Sanders created—Big 21 and Headache Gang—which handled earnings connected to his NIL activity during his college career. Sanders’ attorney, Keri Riley, argued that the money belonged to Sanders personally because it represented “post-petition earnings,” meaning income generated after the bankruptcy filing. However, the trustee disputes that interpretation and says the funds may instead be tied to contracts or activity that existed before the bankruptcy case began.