Sports

Colorado Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Dies in Crash at Age 23, Deion Sanders Confirms

Deion Sanders mourned the death of Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder, 23, who died after a fatal car accident.

Deion Sanders wearing a headset, sunglasses, and a "Buffaloes" shirt, with a CU Buffalos logo hat, stands on a field.
(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Colorado football community is mourning the loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, whose death was confirmed Sunday by head coach Deion Sanders. He was 23.

Sanders shared an emotional message on social media, remembering Ponder not only as a player but as someone who left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends and loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites!” Sanders wrote. “He was loved, respected, & a born leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good one. Comfort us, Lord, Comfort us.”

According to reports, Ponder died Saturday night following a single-vehicle accident. Ponder had been part of the Buffaloes program since transferring in 2024 as a walk-on. The redshirt junior saw limited game action but remained a valued member of the quarterback room and special teams unit.

He made his first collegiate appearance late in the 2025 season against Arizona and also contributed the following week in a matchup against West Virginia. Teammates quickly paid tribute, remembering his character and presence far beyond the field.

Quarterback Colton Allen wrote that Ponder “was a blessing to so many people” and someone who brought energy and positivity wherever he went, adding that their shared moments, from workouts to conversations, would stay with him forever. Former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub also expressed disbelief, saying the loss didn’t feel real and calling Ponder someone who constantly pushed others to improve.

Before arriving at Colorado, Ponder began his college career at Bethune-Cookman, where he redshirted after briefly appearing in games as a freshman. He previously starred at Naples High School and Miami Carol City in Florida, earning recognition as a three-star recruit.

His death comes just days before Colorado’s spring practices were scheduled to begin, casting a shadow over the program as players and coaches grieve the loss of a teammate described by many as a natural leader.

Ponder is survived by his family, friends, and teammates, who continue to honor his memory and the impact he made during his time in Boulder.

Related Stories

Warren Sapp Parts Ways with Deion Sanders at Colorado State
Sports

Warren Sapp Steps Down From Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff at Colorado

The Pro Football Hall of Famer resigned after two seasons in Boulder, citing other opportunities as Colorado navigates staff changes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo202 days ago
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang yells during a basketball game.
Sports

10 Times College Coaches Crashed Out On Their Own Players

Former Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t the first coach to go nuclear on their own players.

Jack Erwin213 days ago
(L-R) Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran.
Sports

Karrueche Tran Says Deion Sanders Gave Her Option to Leave Him Amid Cancer Scare

"If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out."

Kris Seavers213 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App