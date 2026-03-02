Colorado Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Dies in Crash at Age 23, Deion Sanders Confirms

The Colorado football community is mourning the loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder, whose death was confirmed Sunday by head coach Deion Sanders. He was 23. Sanders shared an emotional message on social media, remembering Ponder not only as a player but as someone who left a lasting impression on everyone around him. “God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends and loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites!” Sanders wrote. “He was loved, respected, & a born leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good one. Comfort us, Lord, Comfort us.”

According to reports, Ponder died Saturday night following a single-vehicle accident. Ponder had been part of the Buffaloes program since transferring in 2024 as a walk-on. The redshirt junior saw limited game action but remained a valued member of the quarterback room and special teams unit. He made his first collegiate appearance late in the 2025 season against Arizona and also contributed the following week in a matchup against West Virginia. Teammates quickly paid tribute, remembering his character and presence far beyond the field. Quarterback Colton Allen wrote that Ponder “was a blessing to so many people” and someone who brought energy and positivity wherever he went, adding that their shared moments, from workouts to conversations, would stay with him forever. Former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub also expressed disbelief, saying the loss didn’t feel real and calling Ponder someone who constantly pushed others to improve. Before arriving at Colorado, Ponder began his college career at Bethune-Cookman, where he redshirted after briefly appearing in games as a freshman. He previously starred at Naples High School and Miami Carol City in Florida, earning recognition as a three-star recruit. His death comes just days before Colorado’s spring practices were scheduled to begin, casting a shadow over the program as players and coaches grieve the loss of a teammate described by many as a natural leader.

Ponder is survived by his family, friends, and teammates, who continue to honor his memory and the impact he made during his time in Boulder.