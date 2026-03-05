Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach, Dead at 89

"Louis Leo 'Lou' Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America's most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family," the statement began.

News of coach Holtz’s death was shared via a statement from his family on Wednesday (March 4), which Notre Dame posted on its social media pages.

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to its last national title in 1988, has died at the age of 89.

The family then ran through the late coach's sporting history and credentials.

"Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics," it read. "Over a remarkable five decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish."

The statement continued: "Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership.

"He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized."

Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service.

In his 11 years at Notre Dame, Holtz won 100 games, made program history with nine straight bowl game appearances, and continued a tradition that lives four decades later.

After he was hired as head coach in 1986, Holtz was looking through books on the history of Notre Dame, and noticed a sign that no longer existed, which read, "Play Like a Champion Today," at the entranceway to the stadium. He asked for the sign to be recreated, allowing the players to tap it as they made their way onto the field.

"When the players go out, I would tell them, 'When you hit that sign, I want you to remember all the sacrifices you have made, all the effort you have put forth, all the effort that the people and players that came here before you, in building this great tradition, that put forth, and the importance of you upholding that tradition," Holtz said in a 2012 Notre Dame Fighting Irish YouTube video.

Notre Dame commemorated his years of sacrifice, bringing pride back to the program with a statue outside of the stadium.

Following his exit from Notre Dame, Holtz moved onto South Carolina where he served as head coach for six years. After his coaching career came to an end, Holtz transitioned to television, working at ESPN for more than a decade.