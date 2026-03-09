Boston University’s Brilliant Buzzer-Beater Comes with Countdown Clock Chaos

During an intense game between Boston University and Navy on Sunday, March 8, an exciting buzzer-beater was almost overturned by issues with the game clock, causing a minor uproar. Throughout the game, the Terriers and Navy were consistently close in score, making it impossible for either side to catch a fair break. By the end of the game, with just seconds left on the clock, Navy felt the win with a 2-point lead. As the top-seeded team, most expected Navy to come out on top and advance to the Patriot League championship game this Wednesday, March 11.

In the final moments, Freshman guard Chance Gladden took an inbounds pass and found himself open for a shot. The 40-foot jump shot from just over mid-court soared through the air with under a second left on the clock, and Gladden was able to sink the 3-pointer. While the BU Terriers were ready to celebrate an unexpected win, some chaos was brewing with the game clock.