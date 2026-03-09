Sports

Boston University’s Brilliant Buzzer-Beater Comes with Countdown Clock Chaos

Chance Gladden brought home a win for Boston University, but it didn’t come without some serious controversy surrounding the game clock.

Ben Roy #30 of the Boston University Terriers and Xavier Nesbitt #3 of the Harvard Crimson in action during the 2025 college Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game between Harvard Crimson and Boston University Terriers on November 22, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During an intense game between Boston University and Navy on Sunday, March 8, an exciting buzzer-beater was almost overturned by issues with the game clock, causing a minor uproar. Throughout the game, the Terriers and Navy were consistently close in score, making it impossible for either side to catch a fair break. By the end of the game, with just seconds left on the clock, Navy felt the win with a 2-point lead. As the top-seeded team, most expected Navy to come out on top and advance to the Patriot League championship game this Wednesday, March 11.

In the final moments, Freshman guard Chance Gladden took an inbounds pass and found himself open for a shot. The 40-foot jump shot from just over mid-court soared through the air with under a second left on the clock, and Gladden was able to sink the 3-pointer. While the BU Terriers were ready to celebrate an unexpected win, some chaos was brewing with the game clock.

Unfortunately, the game clock operator didn’t start the clock when the ball had been inbounded, and at least a second had passed before it started running at all, which left the refs with a decision to make. While Gladden made the shot with time left on the clock, the game couldn’t end without the proper amount of time added back on. According to the NY Post, referee Sean Hull shared that they had to add 0.6 seconds back onto the clock, which still gave Navy a fighting chance.

Ultimately, despite some strong effort from the top-seeded team, Navy wound up fumbling a final effort, leading to Boston University advancing to the tournament final. The Terriers could take home the team’s first-ever Patriot League title if they’re able to win the championship game this Wednesday against second-seeded Lehigh, and get a chance to advance to the NCAA championship.

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