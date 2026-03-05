College Basketball Program Scandalized Amid Allegations Assistant Coach Worked as a Pimp

The men's basketball program at California State University, Bakersfield, is embroiled in scandal amid allegations that a temporary assistant coach was moonlighting as a pimp.

According to ESPN, the school has been in turmoil since last August, when the then-head coach of the men’s basketball team, Rod Barnes, opened an anonymous email that claimed assistant coach Kevin Mays was working as a pimp in four states.

"FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL," the tipster allegedly wrote in capital letters in the email. The person also revealed additional information about the identity of a woman whom Mays allegedly trafficked.

The tipster also wrote that the email was the “first warning and a final warning.”

Barnes sent the email to the school’s human resources office. CSU Bakersfield’s police department then opened an investigation, which resulted in criminal charges against Mays.

Mays is facing 11 charges, including pimping, possession of automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell. He’s also facing charges for possession of more than 600 images of youth or child pornography and distribution of obscene matter involving someone under 18 years old.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In September, Barnes and athletic director Kyle Conder left their jobs. Barnes spent 14 years as a head basketball coach; in that time, he took Bakersfield to the NCAA and National Invitation tournaments.

Mays previously played for the school from 2014 to 2016. When he applied for the temporary assistant coach position, the college reportedly conducted a criminal background check and discovered no issues.

Jennifer Self, Cal State Bakersfield's senior director of strategic communications, told the outlet that Mays’ charges are “deeply concerning.”

While the allegations don’t involve a student, the school is attempting to heighten awareness surrounding human trafficking and sex trafficking on campus.

"We also viewed this moment as an opportunity to take a broader look at our athletic program," Self said. She added that an overhaul would include “structural and administrative” changes that align with Bakersfield’s “mission and values.”