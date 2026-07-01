Coco Jones Is Entering a New Music Era

"Lately I've been realizing I don't have everything figured out," Jones wrote in a candid post on X . "I've spent a lot of time chasing what I thought I was supposed to sound like, look like, or be." She added that she's tired of feeling "almost 'there' but never quite 'there,'" telling fans she wants to let them into the uncertainty rather than wait until she has all the answers.

Coco Jones is hitting the reset button. After months of promoting her latest project , the Grammy winner told fans she's realized she's been chasing an image that never quite felt authentic—and now she's ready to experiment with new music instead of pretending to have everything figured out.

The post was accompanied by a video in which Jones was even more direct about where she thinks things stand creatively.

"I never came into this game knowing exactly what I do," she said. "I knew I could sing my ass off. That was pretty clear. And that was the only consistent."

She went on to admit that not having a clearly defined artistic identity may have caught up with her.

"I didn't really have like a thing. And I think that is biting me in the ass right now," Jones said. "With this album, I feel like the reception that I'm getting in the world, right now, is confusion."

Rather than treating that response as a setback, Jones suggested it's pushing her toward a new creative direction. She hinted that more singles are on the way and invited fans to watch the evolution happen in real time, writing that she wants them to see "the questions. The experiments. The uncertainty."