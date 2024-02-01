Coco Jones’ Time Is Now: Artist Discusses Grammys, ‘Bel-Air,’ And Debut Album

What is the biggest thing you've learned transitioning from a child star to an adult superstar?

The biggest thing I've learned as an adult in this industry is the business side of things. I still have so much that I don't know. I'm always asking questions, but my mom did a really good job of protecting me from that whole world as a kid. As you get older, the more and more you realize this is an entertainment business and not just, “I love to sing and act and dance.” It's like this is a real industry.

Are there any challenges that you are still trying to navigate?

I think the challenge that I'm still navigating is the balance of it all. Sometimes turning my work mind off to be present in my present life, even as a kid, I was always like, “Mom, when's the next job? What are we doing?” So I think that tendency to constantly be striving is something I'm still working on.

What are some techniques you’ve used to help you balance life and work?

I definitely have tried to communicate more that these are the breaks that I would like to have this weekend. I don't want to do anything unless it's like, you know, Beyoncé herself calls me. Then of course, I'm picking up. But I think it's just articulating that these times where I'm requesting to do nothing are not just because I feel lazy; it's because I literally need to separate myself from this world sometimes.

How have you kept ground during your breakout year?

I'm always reminded to stay grounded because all of this happened once before in a different way as a teen. I felt like they get it; I'm talented and now it's my time. And you know, that time was up. So it kind of taught me a forever humbleness that it’s really more about recognizing the up and down that is the trend of this world and not taking it personal. But also, realizing life has to be bigger than whether or not you're hot right now, because that just won't sustain you as a happy human.

Do you have anyone in your life that keeps you in check?

I think my family does a really good job of reminding me to keep it cute and humble. I think it's also funny because they are the least superficial. I can tell them about something amazing that I'm doing and they're like, “What's that? Check out this funny thing that I saw on TikTok.” They know me as a sister and as a daughter. They're not really impressed by that world. They only care about me and if I'm happy.