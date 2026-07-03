Christmas Movies

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Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie? Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Think So
Pop Culture

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie? Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Think So

'Don’t fight—fight me on the moon,' he said about his hot take.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
Voice of 'Frosty The Snowman' Revealed to Have 3 Secret Families
Pop Culture

Voice of 'Frosty the Snowman' Revealed to Have 'At Least' 3 Secret Families

A surprising piece of Old Hollywood tea is resurfacing, and it’s tied to the beloved Christmas cartoon 'Frosty the Snowman.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Macaulay Culkin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin's Going on Tour For 'Home Alone' 35th Anniversary

The actor is revisiting his most famous role just in time for the holiday season.

Lucille Barilla331 days ago
Brandy Joins Forces with Daughter Sy'rai Smith for 'Christmas Everyday'
Pop Culture

Brandy Joins Forces With Daughter Sy’rai Smith for ‘Christmas Everyday’

The Lifetime holiday film will mark Sy'rai Smith's acting debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo359 days ago
House from 'Home Alone'
Pop Culture

'Home Alone' House Sells for $5.5 Million After Less Than a Year on Market

The 'Home Alone' house, at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, was sold over the asking price.

Trey Alston547 days ago
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Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Says It's 'Not Fair' That 'The Color Purple' Narrative Has Shifted: 'That Movie Is About Sisterhood'

The actress wants controversies surrounding the film's production to take a backseat.

Jaelani Turner-Williams912 days ago
Pop Culture

'Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka,' and More Bring Christmas Week Box Office Success to $281 Million

'Wonka' led all films on Christmas Day, while the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'The Color Purple,' 'Migration' and 'Anyone But You' were close runner-ups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams931 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Says He Didn't Bully His Way Into 'Home Alone 2,' Claims Production Crew Were 'Begging' for Cameo

Donald Trump refutes that he "bullied" his way into the 1992 film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams933 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald Trump 'Bullied' His Way Into 'Home Alone 2,' Says Director

The former president forced his way into the 'Home Alone' sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams936 days ago
Pop Culture

McCallister Family From ‘Home Alone’ Are One Percenters, Says Federal Reserve

The home from the Christmas classic is located in Chicago’s Winnetka suburb, one of the priciest neighborhoods in the U.S.

tara mahadevan939 days ago
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Xmas story feud is over, as evidenced by this photo
Pop Culture

‘A Christmas Story’ Actor Reconciles With Owner of Home From Classic Movie

Holiday beef is the worst kind. Here, we see evidence that ‘A Christmas Story’ actor Yano Anaya has made peace with the owner of the classic home.

Trace William Cowen1291 days ago
Shay Mitchell from Something at Tiffany's
Pop Culture

'Something From Tiffany’s' Shay Mitchell Isn't Into Your Typical Christmas Rom-Com

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is back and here to sleigh with the new holiday rom-com, 'Something From Tiffany’s,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Marriska Fernandes1311 days ago
Joe Pesci attends premiere of 'The Irishman'
Pop Culture

Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered 'Serious Burns' in Iconic 'Home Alone 2' Scene

To mark the 30th anniversary of the beloved sequel ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,' Joe Pesci revealed he sustained 'serious burns' on set.

Brad Callas1326 days ago
'A Christmas Story' house
Pop Culture

Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Bans Actor From Visiting Cleveland Home

Former child star Yano Anaya, who's best known for his role in the 1983 holiday classic 'A Christmas Story,' has been banned from visiting the Cleveland home.

Brad Callas1329 days ago

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