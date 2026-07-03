If you think Die Hard is the best Christmas movie, these action-packed, unconventional holiday films deserve a spot on your watchlist.Kevin Wong
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From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this seasonJamie Iovine
From 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' to 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas,' here are a dozen Xmas films to set the holiday mood just right.Jamie Iovine
From 'Die Hard' and 'Home Alone' to 'It's a Wonderful Life,' here's a roundup of the best Christmas movies to ensure you get (and stay) into the holiday spirit.Andy Herrera