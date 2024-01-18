Taraji P. Henson Says It's 'Not Fair' That 'The Color Purple' Narrative Has Shifted: 'That Movie Is About Sisterhood'

Taraji P. Henson expressed her perspective surrounding the production for The Color Purple. Now, she wants the gossip about the film's making and promotional efforts to stop spiraling out of control.

Throughout The Color Purple promo, Henson discussed being underpaid as a Black actress, nearly declining to play Shug Avery in the musical drama, addint that the TCP producers requested that actors drive themselves to set in rental cars. In an statement to TODAY.com, Henson asked that the public choose to focus on the film instead of what occurred behind the scenes.

“I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film,” she told the outlet.

“And that’s not fair to me, or anybody in the film,” Henson continued, adding “because the film deals with women who are oppressed — who live in an oppressed system. Men and women. And all the characters in that film except for the white people. So that movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood.”

Sharing similar remarks were TCP lead Fantasia Barrino, and the film's producer Oprah Winfrey, who said numerous times that she doesn't have issues with Henson.

"People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film," Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight while attending the 81st Golden Globes. "Championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed."