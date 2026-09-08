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Hip-Hop Media Pioneers
Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Will Always Remind Me of Billy Batts's Death in 'Goodfellas'
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a good spot of tailoring allowed his arm to the full range of graceful motion from his hip to Rock's cheek.
The Best of New York Fashion Week Fall 2023
New York Fashion Week's Fall 2023 shows did not disappoint. From Thom Browne's return to Heron Preston's debut NYFW presentation, here were our favorite shows.
The Best of Men's Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023
From established brands like Louis Vuitton to up-and-comers like Airei, here are the top moments from Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.