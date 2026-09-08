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melvinbackman

Joined November 2022 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

rap media pioneers complex

Hip-Hop Media Pioneers

Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.

melvinbackman1260 days ago
Will Smith is seen slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Will Always Remind Me of Billy Batts's Death in 'Goodfellas'

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a good spot of tailoring allowed his arm to the full range of graceful motion from his hip to Rock's cheek.

melvinbackman1288 days ago
Luar Thom Browne Who Decides War Best New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 Shows

The Best of New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

New York Fashion Week's Fall 2023 shows did not disappoint. From Thom Browne's return to Heron Preston's debut NYFW presentation, here were our favorite shows.

melvinbackman1302 days ago
Paris Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Highlights

The Best of Men's Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023

From established brands like Louis Vuitton to up-and-comers like Airei, here are the top moments from Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.

melvinbackman1331 days ago

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