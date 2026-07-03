Head-turning cars are Christina Roki’s specialty. With the craziest chrome wraps and customizations we’ve ever seen, she is on a mission to create awesome cars.Jack Bravstein
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The second season of Netflix's dramedy 'Dead to Me' hit a clean home run out of the lies and deceit expertly laid during its first season.NoraGrayceOrosz
The new Farrelly Bros. comedy <em>Hall Pass</em> and other films teach us how not to bag chicks.MattBarone
Mad Men returns to TV this Sunday night, and this really means: the return of Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris. Here are some sexy GIFs as a sneak peek.Josh Robertson