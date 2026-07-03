Chris Christie

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Life

Chris Christie Talks Spending Week in ICU With COVID-19, Admits He Was Wrong About Masks

Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19 after interacting with Trump and other largely maskless Republicans. Now, he admits he was wrong.

Trace William Cowen2101 days ago
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Life

Chris Christie Announces Positive COVID-19 Test After Working Closely With Trump on Debate Prep

Over the summer, the ex-governor compared reopening businesses during COVID-19 to sending kids off to die in the first and second World Wars.

Trace William Cowen2114 days ago
Fmr. Governor Chris Christie joins SiriusXM host David Webb
Sports

Videos Show Chris Christie Being Heckled Throughout Entire Cowboys-Eagles Game

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a special kind of passion.

Xavier Hamilton2399 days ago
Chris Christie speaking in front of U.S. Supreme Court.
Life

Chris Christie Joins ABC News as Contributor and People Aren't Having It

The announcement will be made on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow.

Bianca Gracie3092 days ago
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Chris Christie fills in on WFAN.
Sports

Sports Radio Listener Calls Chris Christie a "Fata**" During Heated On-Air Exchange

"Mike in Montclair" calls Chris Christie a "fata**" during heated sports radio on-air exchange.

Gavin Evans3295 days ago
Chris Christie
Life

Chris Christie on Eating Meatloaf: Trump Made Me Do It

Chris Christie ordered the meatloaf during a White House lunch, but not by choice.

Trace William Cowen3438 days ago
Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump Taxes
Life

Rudy Giuliani Calls Donald Trump An "Absolute Genius" for Avoiding Taxes

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani doesn't think anything is wrong with Trump avoiding to pay his taxes.

Jessica McKinney3576 days ago
Life

Ted Cruz's Campaign Manager Just Dissed Chris Christie's Testicles

Ted Cruz's campaign manager, Jeff Roe, said Chris Christie “turned over his political testicles long ago.”

Elizabeth King3649 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Donald Trump's Top VP Picks Are Reportedly Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich

Donald Trump's leading running mates are reportedly Chris Christie and Newt Gingrich.

Debbie Encalada3670 days ago
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Sports

Rex Ryan Is Going to Introduce Donald Trump at a Rally in Buffalo

Rex Ryan stopped just short of endorsing Donald Trump.

Chris Yuscavage3743 days ago
Life

Chris Christie Endorses Donald Trump for President

The announcement was made during a Trump event in Texas.

Trace William Cowen3795 days ago
Life

Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina Have Suspended Their Presidential Campaigns

Christie is the latest candidate to bow out of the race.

Catie Keck3811 days ago
Life

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders Win New Hampshire Primary

New Hampshire voters have made their choice for presidential candidates.

Catie Keck3812 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Chris Christie's Shoe Game Is Almost Too Much to Handle

Gov. Chris Christie hits the campaign trail in a pair of awful fishing shoes.

Joshua Espinoza3844 days ago

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