Kari Paul
Latest Stories
Florida Man Honors State's Reputation by Twerking in Court
Watch a Florida man twerk in court while a highly unamused judge looks on.
Fake Martin Shkreli Mass Emails Journalists, Real Martin Shkreli Joins to Insult Everyone
A fake Martin Shkreli emailed a press release to hundreds of journalists, and the real Martin Shkreli joined the thread.
Study Finds Gay and Lesbian Teens Experience Sexual Violence 3 Times More Often Than Straight Teens
A new CDC study finds that gay and lesbian teens experience sexual violence three times more often than straight teens.
Pokémon Go Literally Saved This Small-Town Ice Cream Shop
Pokémon Go and its rabid userbase saved a small-town ice cream shop in Anacortes, Washington.
Ronald Reagan's Daughter Slams Donald Trump Over 2nd Amendment Comments
Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, criticized Donald Trump's 2nd ammendment comments about Hillary Clinton in a Facebook post.
Video of Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Smoking Crack Finally Released
Video has finally been released of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack.
Watch a Lion Snatch Up a Baby on Live TV
Watch a lion snatch up a human baby on live TV.
Lawmaker Wants to Send Parents Who Feed Their Kids a Vegan Diet to Jail
An Italian lawmaker wants to send parents who choose to feed their kids a vegan diet to jail for up to seven years.
Snapchat Pulls Anime-Inspired Filter After Criticized for Being Racist
Snapchat pulled its anime-inspired filter after it was criticized for being racist.
Amber Rose Slams "Ignorant F**ks" for Calling Her Son Gay
Amber Rose offered some strong words Wednesday for people on social media who accused her son of being gay because he wore a wig.
Florida Police Officer Accidentally Kills Woman in Gun Safety Exercise
A police officer killed a woman during a training seminar in Florida on Tuesday night in an apparent accidental shooting.
Ken Griffey Jr. Is Getting a Statue Outside of Safeco Field in 2017
The statue was announced at Ken Griffey Jr.'s number retiring ceremony before a Mariners game on Saturday.
American Nazi Party Chairman Calls Potential Trump Presidency "a Real Opportunity" for White Nationalists
American Nazi Party chairman says a Trump win would be "a real opportunity” for white nationalists.
Watch T.I. Feel Deeply Uncomfortable on 'The Eric André Show'
"It's torture, it's hell for everyone," Eric André said on his show's pranks.
Tyga Buys Kylie Jenner a Maybach for Her 19th Birthday
Hopefully Tyga did not recycle this gift for Kylie Jenner from his ex Blac Chyna.
Men Who Use Tinder Have Lower Self-Esteem, Study Shows
The dating app's endless swiping wears harder on men than women.
Virigina Officer Convicted in Killing of Unarmed Black Teen
Virginia police officer Stephen Rankin, who is white, was found guilty of manslaughter for killing William Chapman, an unarmed black teen.
Donald Trump (Kind Of) Admits He Was Wrong on Iran Video Statements
Donald Trump (kind of) admitted he was wrong about his Iran video statements in a rare move for the candidate.