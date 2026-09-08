Kari Paul Portrait

Kari Paul

Joined June 2015 | 82 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Florida Man Honors State's Reputation by Twerking in Court

Watch a Florida man twerk in court while a highly unamused judge looks on.

Kari Paul3688 days ago
Not Available Lead

Fake Martin Shkreli Mass Emails Journalists, Real Martin Shkreli Joins to Insult Everyone

A fake Martin Shkreli emailed a press release to hundreds of journalists, and the real Martin Shkreli joined the thread.

Kari Paul3688 days ago
Not Available Lead

Study Finds Gay and Lesbian Teens Experience Sexual Violence 3 Times More Often Than Straight Teens

A new CDC study finds that gay and lesbian teens experience sexual violence three times more often than straight teens.

Kari Paul3689 days ago
Not Available Lead

Pokémon Go Literally Saved This Small-Town Ice Cream Shop

Pokémon Go and its rabid userbase saved a small-town ice cream shop in Anacortes, Washington.

Kari Paul3689 days ago
Donald Trump in Wilmington, North Carolina

Ronald Reagan's Daughter Slams Donald Trump Over 2nd Amendment Comments

Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, criticized Donald Trump's 2nd ammendment comments about Hillary Clinton in a Facebook post.

Kari Paul3689 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Video of Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Smoking Crack Finally Released

Video has finally been released of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack.

Kari Paul3689 days ago
lion

Watch a Lion Snatch Up a Baby on Live TV

Watch a lion snatch up a human baby on live TV.

Kari Paul3690 days ago
Not Available Lead

Lawmaker Wants to Send Parents Who Feed Their Kids a Vegan Diet to Jail

An Italian lawmaker wants to send parents who choose to feed their kids a vegan diet to jail for up to seven years.

Kari Paul3690 days ago
Not Available Lead

Snapchat Pulls Anime-Inspired Filter After Criticized for Being Racist

Snapchat pulled its anime-inspired filter after it was criticized for being racist.

Kari Paul3690 days ago
Not Available Lead

Amber Rose Slams "Ignorant F**ks" for Calling Her Son Gay

Amber Rose offered some strong words Wednesday for people on social media who accused her son of being gay because he wore a wig.

Kari Paul3690 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Florida Police Officer Accidentally Kills Woman in Gun Safety Exercise

A police officer killed a woman during a training seminar in Florida on Tuesday night in an apparent accidental shooting.

Kari Paul3690 days ago
Not Available Lead

Ken Griffey Jr. Is Getting a Statue Outside of Safeco Field in 2017

The statue was announced at Ken Griffey Jr.'s number retiring ceremony before a Mariners game on Saturday.

Kari Paul3694 days ago
Gage Skidmore

American Nazi Party Chairman Calls Potential Trump Presidency "a Real Opportunity" for White Nationalists

American Nazi Party chairman says a Trump win would be "a real opportunity” for white nationalists.

Kari Paul3694 days ago
Not Available Lead

Watch T.I. Feel Deeply Uncomfortable on 'The Eric André Show'

"It's torture, it's hell for everyone," Eric André said on his show's pranks.

Kari Paul3694 days ago
Not Available Lead

Tyga Buys Kylie Jenner a Maybach for Her 19th Birthday

Hopefully Tyga did not recycle this gift for Kylie Jenner from his ex Blac Chyna.

Kari Paul3694 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Men Who Use Tinder Have Lower Self-Esteem, Study Shows

The dating app's endless swiping wears harder on men than women.

Kari Paul3695 days ago
Not Available Lead

Virigina Officer Convicted in Killing of Unarmed Black Teen

Virginia police officer Stephen Rankin, who is white, was found guilty of manslaughter for killing William Chapman, an unarmed black teen.

Kari Paul3695 days ago
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event.

Donald Trump (Kind Of) Admits He Was Wrong on Iran Video Statements

Donald Trump (kind of) admitted he was wrong about his Iran video statements in a rare move for the candidate.

Kari Paul3695 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App