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EvetteDionne

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Evette Dionne tells stories about race, fashion &amp; Black womanhood.

Joined July 2013 | 63 posts
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Latest Stories

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Ranch Owner Says Justice Antonin Scalia Looked Peaceful in Death

The 79-year-old died in Texas.

EvetteDionne3868 days ago
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Leonardo DiCaprio Snags Another Major Award For 'The Revenant'

What does the BAFTA Award mean for the Oscars?

EvetteDionne3868 days ago
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N.J. Prison Teacher Gets Knocked Up Twice By Inmate

Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident.

EvetteDionne3868 days ago

HBO Leaks Creepy 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Promo

Season six is dark and creepy.

EvetteDionne3868 days ago
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'Suicide Squad' Star Margot Robbie Teases Movie With Strange Valentine Post

Demented love is the best love among the Suicide Squad.

EvetteDionne3868 days ago
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Donald Trump Leads in South Carolina: Can Anyone Stop His Momentum in the GOP Debate?

Six candidates are competing in the South Carolina debate.

EvetteDionne3869 days ago
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Comedian Hannibal Buress Reads 'Space Jam' During NBA All-Star Weekend

Oh, how far All-Star Weekend has fallen.

EvetteDionne3869 days ago
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Prepare For More Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Quicksilver will pick up directly where he left off.

EvetteDionne3869 days ago
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New photos offer rare, unseen glimpse into Cuban culture

We talked to documentary photographer Jay Seldin about his new book, ‘The Cubans.'

EvetteDionne3874 days ago
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Brazzers Give Porn Lovers a Super Bowl Treat

If you love porn, you'll love this.

EvetteDionne3875 days ago
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Get Into Super Bowl 50's Best Commercials

Get into these while you wait on Beyoncé.

EvetteDionne3875 days ago

New Captain America: Civil War Trailer Wants You To Choose A Side

Are you #TeamIronman or #TeamCap?

EvetteDionne3875 days ago
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'True Detective' Star Woody Harrelson Wants to Sell Pot in Hawaii

Hawaii's about to go up in smoke.

EvetteDionne3876 days ago
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NASA one step closer to sending humans into deep space

Hold on to your butts, we’re going to Mars.

EvetteDionne3880 days ago
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New dating app weeds out creeps, only men nominated by women can join

Founders say app attracts a “different type of dater."

EvetteDionne3881 days ago

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