Latest Stories
Ranch Owner Says Justice Antonin Scalia Looked Peaceful in Death
The 79-year-old died in Texas.
Leonardo DiCaprio Snags Another Major Award For 'The Revenant'
What does the BAFTA Award mean for the Oscars?
N.J. Prison Teacher Gets Knocked Up Twice By Inmate
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident.
HBO Leaks Creepy 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Promo
Season six is dark and creepy.
'Suicide Squad' Star Margot Robbie Teases Movie With Strange Valentine Post
Demented love is the best love among the Suicide Squad.
Donald Trump Leads in South Carolina: Can Anyone Stop His Momentum in the GOP Debate?
Six candidates are competing in the South Carolina debate.
Comedian Hannibal Buress Reads 'Space Jam' During NBA All-Star Weekend
Oh, how far All-Star Weekend has fallen.
Prepare For More Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'
Quicksilver will pick up directly where he left off.
New photos offer rare, unseen glimpse into Cuban culture
We talked to documentary photographer Jay Seldin about his new book, ‘The Cubans.'
Brazzers Give Porn Lovers a Super Bowl Treat
If you love porn, you'll love this.
Get Into Super Bowl 50's Best Commercials
Get into these while you wait on Beyoncé.
New Captain America: Civil War Trailer Wants You To Choose A Side
Are you #TeamIronman or #TeamCap?
Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Other Hopefuls Face Off in Last GOP Debate Before N.H. Primary
The Republican circus continues.
'True Detective' Star Woody Harrelson Wants to Sell Pot in Hawaii
Hawaii's about to go up in smoke.
NASA one step closer to sending humans into deep space
Hold on to your butts, we’re going to Mars.
New dating app weeds out creeps, only men nominated by women can join
Founders say app attracts a “different type of dater."