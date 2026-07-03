Chicken Sandwich

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Chick-fil-A restaurant sign on a building facade
Life

Chick-fil-A Testing Out 6 Pizza Styles, Removing 'No Antibiotics Ever' Label From Chicken

The news overturns a 2014 commitment to use only antibiotic-free chicken.

Brad Callas845 days ago
Music

Toronto Went Wild For Free Dave's Hot Chicken On Drake's Birthday

Dave's Hot Chicken teamed up with Drake on his birthday to give out free chicken sliders at its US and Canada locations.

Alex Narvaez998 days ago
Photograph of Popeyes in Miami
Life

Georgia Woman Drove SUV Into Popeyes When Order Didn’t Have Biscuits

A Georgia woman drove her vehicle into a Popeyes restaurant last weekend after her order was missing biscuits. She was later arrested and charged.

taramhdvn1240 days ago
Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia
Life

Chick-fil-A Testing Plant-Based ‘Cauliflower Sandwich’ in Select Markets

The home of the original chicken sandwich is gearing up to launch its first plant-based meal, as Chick-fil-A announced its new cauliflower-centric offering.

Brad Callas1254 days ago
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Popeyes meme to football champion
Sports

‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Dieunerst Collin Playing College Football, Nabs Popeyes NIL Deal (UPDATE)

Dieunerst Collin, a.k.a. the one-time Popeyes meme kid, is now a freshman playing football for Lake Erie College—and he just secured a big deal.

Zach Dionne1284 days ago
Jack Harlow performs at 2022 Forecastle Music Festival
Music

Jack Harlow Works Drive-Through Window at Atlanta KFC to Promote Limited Edition Combo Meal

Jack Harlow stopped by a local KFC in Atlanta on Saturday to promote the launch of his limited edition combo meal with the iconic fast food chain.

Brad Callas1504 days ago
taco-bell
Life

Here’s When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Will Be Available Nationwide

After trying the item out earlier this year at select locations, Taco Bell announced it's launching a crispy chicken sandwich that’s also a taco.

Joe Price1787 days ago
chicken wendys
Life

Wendy's and Pringles Launch Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips

The potato chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and is using the same spices.

Brenton Blanchet1879 days ago
popeyes
Pop Culture

Popeyes' Viral Chicken Sandwich Is Finally Coming to Canada

Mark September 14th in your calendars, fried chicken enthusiasts.

Coleman Molnar2137 days ago
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shake shack chicken
Life

Shake Shack's Hot Chick’n Sandwich is Returning

Shake Shack is bringing back its Hot Chick'n sandwich and a few other spicy menu items: Hot Chick’n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries, and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries.

tara mahadevan2146 days ago
popeyes
Style

Popeyes Takes Cue From Beyoncé With Launch of Merch Collection

Prices start at $10 for a limited edition Popeyes cap.

Trace William Cowen2362 days ago
Both types of Popeyes chicken sandwiches.
Life

Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Art Is Selling for $120,003.99 at Art Basel Miami

A buyer has reportedly inquired about purchasing the chicken sandwich art.

Jose Martinez2412 days ago
A Popeyes fast food chain restaurant is seen on a street of Washington D.C.
Life

Popeyes Employee in Texas Fired After Bringing Son to Help Make Chicken Sandwiches

"It looked like he was working hard," one bystander said of the incident, which was captured on video.

Jose Martinez2434 days ago
Lunch Run SNL
Pop Culture

'SNL' Parodies Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Craze

'Saturday Night Live' is known for addressing America's hot button issues.

Xavier Hamilton2435 days ago
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