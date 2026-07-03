Sandwiches

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

You Can Get a Free Sub from Firehouse Subs—But Only If Your Name is Mike
Life

Firehouse Subs is Giving Free Sandwiches to Anyone Named Mike

Inside Firehouse Subs’ one-day “Mike family” promo, from who qualifies for a free Steak & Cheese Melt to how to claim yours with just an ID.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Inside the Los Angeles Restaurant Selling Fish Sandwiches for Just Under $100
Life

$100 Caviar Fish Sandwich Is Turning This L.A. Chicken Spot Into a Viral Hit

How a Silver Lake Szechuan hot chicken spot turned a limited caviar cod sando into one of L.A.’s most talked-about $100 bites

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
Demi Lovato & Her Dog, Pickles, Celebrate National Pickle Day with 'PickleCon' Sandwich
Life

Demi Lovato & Her Dog, Pickles, Celebrate National Pickle Day with 'PickleCon' Sandwich

The pop star and her aptly-named dog are the new faces of a cult classic

Bernadette Giacomazzo267 days ago
A group of police officers and officials gather around a recycling bin at night, using flashlights to inspect its contents.
Life

Man Who Allegedly Threw Sub at Cops Gets Charged With Felony: 'I Did It, I Threw a Sandwich'

A viral video shows the incident in Washington, D.C.

Joe Price336 days ago
Life

Florida Man Charged With Battery After Throwing Subway Sandwich at Employee

Alberto De Barros admitted to throwing the sandwich because the worker did not cut it in half. He was arrested shortly after the incident.

Joshua Espinoza917 days ago
subway sandwich
Life

Subway Promises to Provide Free Sandwiches for Life to Someone Willing to Legally Change Their Name to 'Subway'

This represents a major opportunity for any storied sandwich lovers who have always wished to name themselves after the fast food chain.

Trace William Cowen1082 days ago
smoked meat sandwich sliced
Life

Quebec Fast Food Chain Deletes Smoked Meat Genitalia Post for International Women's Day

Quebec restaurant chain Frite Alors posted and subsequently deleted a picture on Facebook of a smoked meat sandwich that resembles the shape of female genitalia

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia
Life

Chick-fil-A Testing Plant-Based ‘Cauliflower Sandwich’ in Select Markets

The home of the original chicken sandwich is gearing up to launch its first plant-based meal, as Chick-fil-A announced its new cauliflower-centric offering.

Brad Callas1252 days ago
SZA performs at Outside Lands Festival
Pop Culture

SZA and 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Join Eddie Huang's 'Tuna Melt' Movie

Fresh off making his successful directorial debut with 2021's 'Boogie,' Eddie Huang has enlisted a pair of stars for his next feature film, 'Tuna Melt.'

Brad Callas1431 days ago
Advertisement
Image via FaZe Clan/DoorDash
Pop Culture

Exclusive: FaZe Clan and DoorDash Link Up to Offer ‘FaZe Subs’ Menu, Including Rugfather Sandwich

The menu features a range of options, including the Rugfather, which sees FaZe Rug working with Chef Eric Greenspan for a childhood-inspired sandwich.

Trace William Cowen1452 days ago
A tuna sandwich from Subway
Life

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A judge has ruled a class action lawsuit filed against Subway can move forward, as the chain is accused of misleading customers with "100 percent tuna" claims.

Brad Callas1459 days ago
Pusha T attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch
Music

Pusha-T Responds to Estimate That His "Spicy Fish Diss" Gave Arby's $8.2 Million in Advertising Exposure

King Push, who released the track on Monday, responded to the estimate with lyrics from an unreleased track that hit the internet earlier this year.

Joshua Espinoza1577 days ago
Pusha T x Arby's x McDonald's situation
Music

Pusha-T Links With Arby's for Playful Diss Track Aimed at McDonald's

The Filet-O-Fish sandwich gets called out in a new diss track of sorts from Pusha-T, who recently linked with a McDonald's fan for "Diet Coke."

Trace William Cowen1578 days ago
A view of Subway logo in Edmonton's downtown.
Life

Lawsuit Alleges Subway Tuna Contained Little to No Tuna DNA

The complaint accuses the fast-food giant of deceiving customers with its "100% tuna claims," after the food tested positive for pork, chicken, and cattle DNA.

Joshua Espinoza1708 days ago
Advertisement
USA, Montana empty parking lot Big American flag.
Life

Navy Engineer Accused of Trying to Leak Military Intel in Peanut Butter Sandwich

A Navy engineer is being charged with counts of espionage after he allegedly tried to share military intel via an SD card wrapped in a peanut butter sandwich.

Jordan Rose1739 days ago
Subway
Life

Subway Employee Suspended After Video Shows Her Defending Herself From Armed Robber (UPDATE)

A Subway worker in Rockford, Illinois has been suspended after defending herself during an attempted robbery. The footage has since gone viral.

Brad Callas1769 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App