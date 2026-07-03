Sandwich Of The Week

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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The Atomic Submarine at Marina Submarine (San Francisco, CA)

The taste of the Atomic Sub will dive deep into your memory banks.

Jordan Martins5503 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: Smoked Brisket at Fatty 'Cue (Brooklyn)

More an experience than a sandwich.

Patrick Albertson5548 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: Boudin Po' Boy at the Tabasco Factory Commissary (Avery Island, La.)

You may have to be on "by any means necessary" status to get your hands on one, but it's worth it.

Patrick Albertson5554 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: Grilled Grouper at Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market (Miami)

Light, simple, and reasonably priced in a city not synonymous with any of those things.

Ross Scarano5562 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: Catfish Loaf at Casamento's (New Orleans)

This NOLA fixture's famous take on the po' boy.

Patrick Albertson5567 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: General Tso's Tofu at No. 7 Sub (NYC)

This innovative lunch spot re-imagines the classic Chinese-American dish as a squishy, savory vegetarian treat.

Brendan Frederick5589 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The Fat Jerry at Fat Sal's (L.A.)

Reader Ed Carrasco reviews this humongous sammie from a new Westwood favorite.

Jack Erwin5616 days ago
Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The Smoked Chicken Wrap at Reggie's Old Fashioned Sandwiches in Toronto

Your weekly look at the best thing between sliced bread.

Jack Erwin5632 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: The Glazed Pork Belly at Num Pang (NYC)

Check out this amazing seasonal offering from the hole in the wall shop south of Union Square.

Jack Erwin5639 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: Cemitas at Cemitas y Clayudas Pal Cabron

Your weekly look at the best thing between sliced bread.

Jack Erwin5653 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The Grilled Chicken Breast at 'wichcraft

Your weekly look at the best thing between sliced bread.

Complex5667 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The Vegan BBQ at Remedy Diner, Raleigh, NC

Your weekly look at the best thing between sliced bread.

Complex5674 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sandwich of the Week: The French Dip at Philippe's in L.A.

Your weekly look at the best thing between sliced bread.

Complex5674 days ago
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