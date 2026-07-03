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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: (L-R) Chicago West, North West and Kim Kardashian are seen in Midtown on July 13, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter Chicago Playing Piano in Sweet Video

Kardashian showed her musically inclined daughter's talents on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho422 days ago
Dr. Phil, Ye, Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Dr. Phil Says Ye and Kim Kardashian's Children Could 'Wind Up in Foster Care'

The licensed psychologist said that if the court finds Ye to be a risk to the family and determines that Kim did not take proper steps to protect their children, both parents could potentially lose custody.

Joshua Espinoza478 days ago
Two animated creatures wearing sunglasses drive a car away from an explosion, expressing excitement and adventure.
Music

Ye Shares Video for "Bomb" f/ North West, Chicago West and Yuni Miles

There are now visuals for the standout track off 'Vultures 2.'

Jose Martinez598 days ago
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show.
Music

Ye and Bianca Censori Spotted With His Kids Ahead of 'Vultures 2' Listening Party in South Korea

They’re taking their first vacation as a blended family ahead of Ye’s first show in South Korea in 15 years.

Jose Martinez695 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Post for Chicago West's 6th Birthday

The mother of four wrote that her youngest daughter is "so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable."

Jaelani Turner-Williams915 days ago
Kanye West takes kids to school in a fire truck in 'Kardashians' clip
Music

Watch Kanye West Take His Kids to School in a Fire Truck

A wholesome highlight from Hulu's 'The Kardashians' saw Kanye West giving North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm a ride to school in a fire truck.

Brad Callas1521 days ago
D.L. Hughley speaks with TMZ
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Pete Davidson’s Apparent Tattoo of Kim K’s Kids’ Initials Is ‘Antagonizing’ Kanye

Over the weekend, observant fans began speculating about Pete Davidson's ink, which seemingly features the initials of Kim K and her four children with Kanye.

Brenton Blanchet1537 days ago
Kanye West pictured in a photo
Music

Kanye Posts and Deletes Demand for Public Apology From Kardashian Family Over Daughter’s Birthday

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to Instagram to share his frustration, demanding the “entire family” apologize in a post that's since been deleted.

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago
Kanye West appears at Chicago West's birthday party
Music

Kanye Makes It to Chicago’s Birthday Party After Claiming Kardashians Wouldn’t Give Him the Address

Kanye West made the allegations in a video shared on social media Saturday; however, a subsequent post showed him at the celebration talking to Kris Jenner.

Joshua Espinoza1645 days ago
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Kim and Kanye
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Requests Joint Custody With Kim Kardashian in Response to Divorce Petition

The news comes nearly two months after Kardashian initially filed for divorce, with neither of them reportedly listing a date of separation.

Brenton Blanchet1923 days ago
Kim Kardashian and the Kids seen leaving Hotel to attend a Sunday church service in Queens.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Goes to Armenia to Have Kids Baptized

Kim and Kanye West had their firstborn child, North, baptized in Jerusalem.

Gavin Evans2476 days ago
Kanye West Saint West
Music

Kanye West Throws First Pitch at White Sox Game With Saint

Kanye West hit Sunday's Chicago crosstown game between the Cubs and White Sox with his son, Saint.

Victoria L. Johnson2855 days ago
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Her First Child With Travis Scott
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Her First Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl with Travis Scott on February 1st, 2018. The 20-year-old addressed her silence about the pregnancy and shared a video detailing her journey.

Complex3086 days ago

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