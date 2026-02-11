Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter Chicago Playing Piano in Sweet Video

Chicago West takes after her father, Kanye West, when she’s on the keys. Her mother, reality television star and mogul Kim Kardashian, posted an Instagram video of her youngest daughter playing the piano. While a group of children sing Rihanna’s “What’s My Name?”, Kardashian focuses the camera on Chicago, who’s completely locked in while playing the piano. Another of Ye and Kardashian’s musically inclined children is their eldest, North West, 12, who last performed with her father in Mexico City earlier this month. During the concert, the tween performed a live version of her new single “Piercing on My Hand,” expected to be on her debut album The Elementary School Dropout.

In an interview with Complex editor-in-chief Aria Hughes, Kardashian expressed how “proud” she is of her oldest child advancing in her music career.

"She loves producing music and wanted to share it with the world and isn’t afraid if people will like it," the 45-year-old SKIMS founder said.