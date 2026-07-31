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Skylar Diggins Injury Update: When Will Sky Guard Return?

Diggins has not played since early July as she has been dealing with a knee injury and frustrations with the direction of the Chicago franchise.

Skylar Diggins of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Portland Fire at Wintrust Arena on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Skylar Diggins’ tenure with the Chicago Sky has not exactly gone as planned as the club is 10-18 on the season, and Diggins hasn’t played in nearly a month. The seven-time WNBA All-Star is currently sidelined with a knee injury that “coincidentally” flared up around the same time she was told she would be coming off the bench instead of starting.

Below, we will deliver a Diggins injury update, and look at potential return dates.

Skylar Diggins injury update: When will Sky guard be back?
Diggins reportedly had right knee surgery in October 2025, and had been playing through knee discomfort earlier this season.

On July 3 in Las Vegas, Diggins scored 19 points in 34 minutes in a 98-90 overtime loss to the Aces. Then, on July 6, Diggins was told by Sky brass that she was going to be coming off the bench, rather than starting.

“Now I’m coming off the bench? Cool,” Diggins posted on her Instagram.

Diggins also said in a video, “And the crazy part about it all is I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet.”

One day later, Diggins was added to the team’s injury report, and she has not played since.

“All I can say is that I’ve been progressing day-by-day,” Diggins said on July 17. “Hopefully no setbacks and just playing from there.”

Diggins and Sky head coach Tyler Marsh are said to have had “productive conversations” since Diggins’ comments of frustration on social media.

Diggins’ knee injury is not believed to be major, as she likely has a mild strain. The recovery time for that type of injury is 1-to-3 weeks, so we should see Diggins back soon.

If we do not see Diggins back within the next couple of weeks, then the writing may be on the wall regarding her tenure in Chicago. For what it’s worth, the WNBA trade deadline is this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and Diggins has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

Nonetheless, here is a look at the Sky’s upcoming schedule.

  • Saturday, August 1: Aces at Sky
  • Monday, August 3: Mercury at Sky
  • Wednesday, August 5: Sparks at Sky
  • Saturday, August 8: Fever at Sky
  • Monday, August 10: Sky at Storm

Skylar Diggins odds
Diggins was +10000 to win WNBA MVP at Fanatics Sportsbook at the start of the season. The former Notre Dame standout has had a solid statistical season, averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game, but she has had nowhere near the impact of MVP front-runners like A’ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers in 2026.

At 35-years-old, Diggins may be entering a new phase of her career—one in which she is more of a role player than a featured star like she’s been in the past.

Chicago Sky odds
The Sky were +5500 to win the WNBA title at the start of the season. Nine teams appeared ahead of them on the Fanatics odds board, and five teams appeared below them.

Today, they are tied with three other teams (Sun, Fire, Storm) for having the longest odds to win this year’s title at +50000.

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