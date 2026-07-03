Chicago Fire

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Kofi Kingston Wears the "Chicago Fire" adidas D Rose 3
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Kofi Kingston Wears "Chicago Fire" adidas Rose 3

The WWE superstar laced up Derrick Rose's limited edition kicks for last night's Raw.

Brandon Richard5001 days ago

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