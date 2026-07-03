Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
Featured
Music
Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen
From his latest No. 1 entry “Janice STFU” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.Jessica Mckinney
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick