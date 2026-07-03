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Latest Stories
Music
Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel Is Queen of Pop's 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200
Madonna first hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 'Like a Virgin' over four decades ago.
Trace William Cowen5 days ago
Music
K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release
The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.
Alex Ocho9 days ago
Music
Olivia Rodrigo's Third Album Tops Billboard 200 and Ends Drake's 4-Week Run
Her new LP 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' moved 485,000 units in its debut week.
Trey Alston27 days ago