Chart News

Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Madonna in a pink corset, silver boots, and blue sunglasses sings into a microphone on a pink stage.
Music

Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel Is Queen of Pop's 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Madonna first hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 'Like a Virgin' over four decades ago.

Trace William Cowen5 days ago
Five members of the K-pop group RESCENE sitting on a couch, wearing caps and covering their faces with their hands.
Music

K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release

The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo and Drake
Music

Olivia Rodrigo's Third Album Tops Billboard 200 and Ends Drake's 4-Week Run

Her new LP 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' moved 485,000 units in its debut week.

Trey Alston27 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App