Dana Droppo
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The 25 Best Nicki Minaj Verses
While we're waiting for "The Pink Print," let's revisit some of Nicki's best verses over the years.
Premiere: Watch The Skins New Video for "Bury Me" f/ D.R.A.M.
Brooklyn five-piece The Skins share the video for "Bury Me" featuring D.R.A.M.
Warpaint Reveal How to Keep an Indie-Rock Band Going for a Decade (Without Killing Each Other)
Jenny Lee Lindberg on Warpaint’s new album ‘Heads Up,’ decades-long friendship, and relinquishing control in the interest of good times.
Premiere: Listen to inc. No World's New Single "Without Water"
inc. no world share "Without Water," from their second album 'As Light As Light,' out September 9.
Premiere: Charlotte Day Wilson Shares 'Find You,' Announces Debut EP 'CDW'
Charlotte Day Wilson releases "Find You" off her forthcoming EP 'CDW.'
Listen to Mac Miller’s Post-Tour Homecoming Playlist
Mac Miller cools out to Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Flying Lotus, and more after months on tour.
Listen to Courtney Barnett’s Playlist for Waking Up on the Road
Bob Dylan, the Beastie Boys, and Kendrick make it onto Courtney Barnett's tour playlist.
Premiere: Listen to Oyinda’s Irresistible New Song “Serpentine”
London singer-songwriter and producer Oyinda shares "Serpentine" from her new EP 'Restless Minds.'
Know NYC: Vashtie Kola
Get familiar with Vashtie Kola, the multi-talented director, DJ, designer, and party promoter chatted with us about her love of NYC.
This Is Not a Game: Kelela Opens Up About Her Plan to Seduce Mainstream America
The singer-songwriter talks her new EP, 'Hallucinogen,' her upcoming debut album, and finding strength in vulnerability.
Lana Del Rey Talks Idolizing Cat Power, Looking Up to the Wainwrights, and Ignoring Bad Relationship Advice
Lana Del Rey's new album, 'Honeymoon,' is out today.
5 Best Things That Happened at FYF Fest
From Kanye West to FKA twigs, these are the best things we saw at FYF.
Yes, I’m Changing: Tame Impala Frontman Kevin Parker Is Ready to Lose Control
Throwing the rule book out the window to make his third album, 'Currents,' the rising Aussie star steers his psych-rock band to the top.
Premiere: Listen to Sinead Harnett's "Anywhere But Here"
Even Janet Jackson is interested in getting Harnett in the studio.
Premiere: Listen to Broad City Favorite Ducky's “No Love For The Boys” and "U Don't Have To"
Stay tuned for You On Top due out summer 2015 via B.Yrslf Division.
Premiere: Jam City Drops "Today" from New Album "Dream A Garden"
Listen to Night Slugs Producer Jam City's "Today" from Forthcoming Album 'Dream A Garden.'
Premiere: Listen to Advanced Boi's "Tigers and Bananas" (Prod. by Tony Quattro)
Advanced Boi is back preaching the pro-talk gospel.
Tracing Popcaan's Influence on Drake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late"
Tracing the origins of Popcaan and Drake's friendship, and his OVO ties.