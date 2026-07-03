Charlotte Cardin

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Charlotte Cardin Leads 2024 Juno Awards Nominations with 6

Kaytraminé, Bbno$, Connor Price, Haviah Mighty, and Tobi are in the running for the Juno Award for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year.

Erik Leijon893 days ago
Skiifall album Woiiyoie Tapes vol 2
Music

Skiifall Releases 'Woiiyoie Vol. 2—Intense City,' Featuring Production by Wondagurl, DJ Dahi

After teasing his latest EP for several weeks now, Skiifall has dropped Woiiyoie Vol. 2 – Intense City, with features from Charlotte Cardin, Obongjayar,and more

Louis Pavlakos1170 days ago
Charlotte Cardin performing live
Music

Charlotte Cardin Releases New Song "Confetti," Teases New Album '99 Nights'

Charlotte Cardin season is fast approaching. The Montreal singer dropped her latest single “Confetti” this week ahead of her sophomore album titled 99 Nights.

Louis Pavlakos1193 days ago
skiifall
Music

Skiifall Announces 'Woiiyoie Tapes Vol. II: Intense City' Will Drop on April 28

Montreal rapper Skiifall announced on Instagram that his next project 'Woiiyoie Tapes Vol. II: Intense City' will drop on Apr 28 with a short teaser video.

Louis Pavlakos1195 days ago
Skiifall Yuteman Denis video
Music

WATCH: Skiifall Drops Video for Latest Single "Yuteman Denis" with Charlotte Cardin

Skiifall season is in full swing. The Montreal-via-Saint-Vincent artist released his new single and video “Yuteman Denis” today with Charlotte Cardin.

Louis Pavlakos1208 days ago
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Music

Chiiild Embraces the Weirdness of 2000s Production on 'Better Luck In the Next Life'

On 'Better Luck In the Next Life', Chiiild flipped the script and tried making the album he would have wanted to listen to on his school commute in the 2000s.

Louis Pavlakos1230 days ago
chiiild Better Luck in the Next Life
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Chiiild, Skip Waiters, Dom Vallie, Chung

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1233 days ago
Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1481 days ago
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Music

Charlotte Cardin, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber Top 2022 Juno Award Nominations

Charlotte Cardin is up for six nominations, while The Weeknd and Justin Bieber are both tied at five nominations each for this year's Juno Awards.

Natalie Harmsen1600 days ago
Drake, Mustafa, Dijah SB, and Charlotte Cardin in an illustration
Music

The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021

This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&amp;B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.

Sumiko Wilson1684 days ago
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Music

Mustafa, TOBi, and DijahSB Make the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize long list is out with 40 Canadian musicians, including U2 Daniel Lanois, singer Charlotte Cardin, and Juno Award winner Savannah Ré

beatrizbalderramab1859 days ago
Best Canadian Songs of April 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: April 2021

From DijahSB to Nate Husser to Majid Jordan, these were the tracks to helped us pull through Canada's never-ending pandemic lockdown this month.

Sumiko Wilson1906 days ago
charlotte-cardin
Music

The Inevitable Rise of Montreal's Charlotte Cardin

Cardin sat down with us to chat about her debut album 'Phoenix,' her thoughts on the modeling industry today, and her favourite Montreal spots.

Alex Narvaez1912 days ago
best canadian songs january 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021

While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.

Brian Capitao1996 days ago

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