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Canadian artists are still showing love to the album format, as shown by this year's best releases.Erik Leijon
Complex Canada talked with MTL's Skiifall about delivering a message on Woiiyoie Vol. 2 — Intense City and not thinking about making it in the US or UK paradigmErik Leijon
At the first in-person Junos since 2019, Montreal's Charlotte Cardin cleaned house, Simu Liu teased his future foray into music and several artists made historyAlex Nino Gheciu
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen