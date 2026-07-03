Charlie Sheen

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Sami Sheen, Denise Richards, and Lola Sheen on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'
Pop Culture

Denise Richards' Daughter Lola Sheen Denies Sister's Claim of Dating Her Ex: 'It Isn't True at All'

In a TikTok post, Sami Sheen alleged that her ex-boyfriend dated her sister, too.

Joe Price184 days ago
Denise Richards poses with two young women on the "Watch What Happens Live" set, all smiling.
Life

Sami Sheen Reveals Her Sister Lola's Shocking Alleged Betrayal

The Sheen sisters have found themselves in the midst of a public feud once again.

Helen Storms185 days ago
Charlie Sheen's Ex Alleges He Owes $9M in Back Child Support
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen’s Ex Claims He Owes Millions in Unpaid Child Support

Brooke Mueller, who is the mother of Sheen's twin sons, says the actor hasn't paid a dime in child support since 2011.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
Charlie Sheen is seated, wearing a pink shirt and jeans, speaking into a microphone during a podcast interview.
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Recalls Mistaking Heroin for Cocaine in the '90s

In an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Sheen opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.

Joe Price297 days ago
Charlie Sheen in an appearance on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' on Fox News.
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Says He Did So Much Cocaine a Mexican Cartel Cut Him Off

He said that the cartel members had never seen one person purchase that much cocaine outside of dealers.

Joe Price299 days ago
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Charlie Sheen speaking on stage, wearing a dark blazer and shirt, with a surprised expression, seated in an armchair.
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Claims Insult From Sex Worker Caused Him to Get Liposuction

Sheen says he found the woman during a lonely night in Toronto, but she left a lasting impression.

Brad Appleton312 days ago
Charlie Sheen at an event, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with his name.
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Reveals He’s Had Sex With Men in New Memoir: ‘It’s F*cking Liberating’

He also said that it feels "f*cking liberating" to be able to talk about his experiences.

Joe Price316 days ago
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Says He's 6 Years Sober: 'I Have a Very Consistent Lifestyle Now'

The 58-year-old actor had a public meltdown in 2011 where he claimed to be a "warlock" with "tiger blood."

tara mahadevan953 days ago
Charlie Sheen attends the New Jersey Horror Con 2019 at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Settles Lawsuit for $120,000 After Ex Claims He Exposed Her to HIV

Charlie Sheen has settled a 2017 lawsuit in which one of his ex-girlfriends, who remained anonymous, accused the actor of exposing her to HIV in 2017.

Joe Price1419 days ago
This is a photo of Charlie Sheen.
Pop Culture

Sami Says Charlie Sheen Still Hasn't Come Around to Supporting Her OnlyFans Account

Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami tells 'TMZ' her dad still doesn't support her OnlyFans account but she doesn't mind. "It's totally fine," she said.

Eric Diep1463 days ago
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US actress Denise Richards attends 'Glow & Darkness' photocall
Pop Culture

Denise Richards Launches OnlyFans Account a Week After Her Daughter

Richards previously defended her daughter's decision to join the controversial platform: "Perhaps I should open my own account," she wrote last week.

Joshua Espinoza1486 days ago
Denise Richards pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Denise Richards Shows Support for Daughter Amid Charlie Sheen's Criticism of OnlyFans Account (UPDATE)

Denise Richards said she “can’t be judgmental” of her daughter's choices. As for Sheen, she added, "quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Trace William Cowen1491 days ago
Charlie Sheen
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Denies Allegations From Corey Feldman That He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen responded to rape allegations from Corey Feldman after they resurfaced in a new documentary.

Gavin Evans2321 days ago
charlie sheen
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen Claims He's Been 'Blacklisted' and Needs to Cut Back on Child Support Payments

Court documents show that Charlie Sheen, who once made nearly $2 million per episode of 'Two and a Half Men,' is asking to reduce child support payments after allegedly being "blacklisted" in Hollywood.

Trace William Cowen2907 days ago
Lil Pump "Drug Addicts"
Music

Lil Pump and Charlie Sheen Drop the Music Video for "Drug Addicts"

"Drug Addicts" is also available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

Joshua Espinoza2935 days ago
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This is a photo of Charlie Sheen.
Life

Charlie Sheen Is Suing 'National Enquirer' Over Corey Haim Rape Allegations

Sheen's lawyer claim the tabloid's editor has "a personal vendetta" against the actor.

Joshua Espinoza3143 days ago
Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim in 'Lucas'
Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen 'Categorically Denies' Allegations That He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim both starred in the 1989 film 'Lucas.'

juliarp3173 days ago

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