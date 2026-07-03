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Roseanne Barr's racist and Islamophobic tweet led ABC to cancel the show, recently rebooted after almost 22 years off the air.Marco Margaritoff
Even celebrities have used online dating platforms. That's right, sometimes the famous people everyone adores use the Internet to hook-up.Tara Aquino
See which stars blew up on the social media service on their first day.Alex Bracetti
TV adaptations of movies are tricky. Take a look at how bad it could potentially get with our list of The 10 Worst TV Shows Inspired by Movies.Jason Serafino