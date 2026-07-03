Chad Johnson

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Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Addresses Decision to Live in Bengals Stadium
Sports

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Explains Why He Lived Inside the Bengals’ Stadium

The former Bengals wide receiver revisited his unconventional living setup from his early NFL years and explained the thinking behind it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Two men posing on a red carpet; one in a dark cardigan and sunglasses, the other in a black T-shirt with text.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Defamation Accuser on $20 Million Lawsuit: ‘I Will Protect My Name’

Tillman is suing Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, and several media companies for falsely claiming she was married during a steamy moment at an Usher concert, which they said led to her divorce—despite the fact she wasn’t married.

Jade Gomez347 days ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 28th Annual Webby Awards and Keith Lee attends ComplexCon 2024 in a split image.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Responds to Keith Lee's Boxing Challenge: 'Better Stop Playing With Me'

The former NFL star believes he could take on the food critic and former mixed martial artist.

Joe Price590 days ago
Chad Ochocino, Shannon Sharpe, Drake, and DeMar DeRozan in a split image.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco Think Drake Trash Talking DeMar DeRozan Hints at ‘War Part Two’ in Kendrick Beef

Sharpe suggested that he knew Drake would "feel some type of way" after DeRozan was on stage with K Dot.

Joe Price621 days ago
Rap artist Rick Ross performs during the Rick Ross Live Performance At the VIP Room
Music

Rick Ross Says He Only Gets Involved in Rap Beef If There's 'Something to Gain'

"I'mma be honest on some rap shit, it was no conspiracies," Rozay said of the rap beef he got involved in this year.

Joe Price688 days ago
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kai cenat on podcast
Sports

Kai Cenat Stops by 'Nightcap' After Shannon Sharpe’s Height Remarks, Says He Should’ve Been Standing on Chair

Sharpe recently said Cenat is "three-foot-tall" when discussing Jaylen Brown's NBA Slam Dunk Contest performance.

Trace William Cowen879 days ago
Music

Saweetie on Rap Beef’s Double Standard: ‘When the Women Do It, It’s Not Seen as a Sport’

The Bay Area native sat down with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson for a live 'Nightcap' show.

tara mahadevan890 days ago
Sports

Cam'ron Responds to Chad Ochocinco Saying He'll Give Up McDonald's, Marriage, and Sex if Chiefs Lose Super Bowl

Cam thinks Ochocinco is going for clickbait with his comments.

Joe Price891 days ago
Sports

Chad Ochocinco and Terrell Owens Recall Hooking Up With 17 Women in 12 Hours (UPDATE)

The two former NFL stars reminisced about an eventful trip to the Dominican Republic, which Ochocinco called a "lil orgy."

Joe Price982 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

The Best Moments of The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew looked back after 100-plus episodes and offers up their favorite moments with star guests liker Kevin Garnett, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

Complex Sports1873 days ago
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Chad Johnson
Sports

Chad Johnson Leaves $1,000 Tip at Houston's Turkey Leg Hut

Chad Johnson was feeling generous this weekend, as the former NFL pro-bowler left a $1,000 tip (for a $5 meal) at a Houston-based barbecue joint.

Brad Callas1875 days ago
Rick Ross performs during "Ross the Bells."
Music

Rick Ross Dismisses 50 Cent as 'Verzuz' Opponent: 'He Can't Make Nothing to Save His Life'

On the 'I Am Athlete' podcast released on Monday, Rick Ross took (more) shots at 50 Cent after the idea of the two rappers having a 'Verzuz' battle was floated.

Gavin Evans2027 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

Chad Johnson Talks Best NFL WRs + WWE Superstar Big Show Has Stories: Listen to The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew welcomed retired NFL wide out Chad Johnson for a fun debate before WWE superstar Big Show told some incredible industry stories.

Complex Sports2034 days ago
chad johnson
Sports

Chad Johnson Said He Used to Call Coaches in the Middle of the Night and Hang Up

During a recent appearance on 'I Am Athlete,' Chad Johnson recalled calling his former Cincinnati Bengals coaches in the middle of the night.

Jordan Rose2046 days ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 1st Annual Celebrity Beach Soccer
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Says He Used Viagra on Game Days: 'How You Gone Stop Me Running On 3 Legs'

Chad Ochocinco added an unconventional supplement to his game-day routine as an extra insurance policy, and he's not afraid to admit it.

Xavier Hamilton2180 days ago
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