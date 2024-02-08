Chad Ochocinco recently made a wild bet on the Super Bowl and Cam'ron has jokes.

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, a recent interview Ochocinco did came up because he vowed to divorce his wife, give up sex for a year, and never eat at McDonald's ever again if the Kansas City Chiefs lose against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "He looking for clickbait," Cam responded. "He just want n***as to click on."

His co-host Mase chimed in, "Yeah, he got us talking about it."

Cam'ron also suggested that Ochocinco doesn't like him because of his podcast.

"Chad, you know what I realized?" he said. "Few people... Chad, Cam Newton... Can't name everybody, those are the two that scream off top of my head, two ex-football players, they don't like what we be doing and they had a problem with it. So now they thinking like, you know, our shit is so authentic. And I'm not saying his isn't, I fuck with Chad, my man, I fuck with him. But, you know, at the same time Chad threw a shot at me for no reason one time a few months ago. I didn't even understand what the fuck he was throwing a shot at me about."

Mase interjected, "You know what it's called right? Pocket watching." Cam laughed in agreement. "I think he's [a] very great personality, but to me, once you did that... You threw a shot at me for no reason 'cause I'm just being myself and being authentic," Cam said. "To me you reaching on everything now. I'm not saying you ain't being authentic, but to me now everything you doing is reaching."

Cam implied that Ochocinco said he wanted to come for Cam and Mase's "spot," which prompted Mase to reply with a laugh, "I ain't go no spot of yours n***a." Cam recalled that he vented about this interaction with Ochocinco on an older episode of the podcast, but he maintained that he doesn't think they ever took anyone's spot, claiming that Ochocinco is "overdoing it" to get attention.

"I could be wrong," he said. "But you know damn well you're not divorcing your wife. I don't know how much you eat McDonald's... I don't what his sex life about, pause, I ain't into all that, but I know you're not divorcing your wife, so you reaching." Mase added, "You can't take something that's not yours, like, we're not in the business of giving up anything Chad. See how I'm talking to you now? That's clickbait. We can go clickbait, let me give you another clickbait. For all of you guys that getting mad at us by saying pause, Saucy Santana even says pause. He co-signs us, we're good."

Mase continued to laugh and said, "Another clickbait, Yo, Puff, call me today." They both erupted into laughter and called an end to the conversation there.

Ochocinco made his comments during an interview with Draft Kings, as seen below.

"If the Chiefs lose I won't eat McDonald's anymore. Ever," he said, to which he was called "crazy." He didn't back down, and said that's just how confident he is in a Chiefs victory. "Matter of fact, this is rated PG, right? If the Chiefs lose, I'll divorce my wife and no more sex for the rest of the year," he continued. "That's how confident I am. And she's right there. I don't care."