Chad Ochocinco and Terrell Owens Recall Hooking Up With 17 Women in 12 Hours

In an Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Nov. 7), former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Terrell Owens reminisced about the wild time they hooked up with 17 women in just 12 hours.

The two former NFL stars reminisced about an eventful trip to Dominican Republic, which Ochocinco called a "lil orgy."



"Oh yeah, I had the big girl," Owens said with a smile. "I had to take one for the team. Like I always say, big girls need love too."

Johnson, straight-faced, nodded and said, "They do, they do." He continued, "We went through, what? 17 women in 12 hours?" Owens appeared shocked by the number. "Was it 17?!" he asked, which Johnson confirmed. "My mind ain't good dog... 17? Man, I thought it was about 12." Johnson suggested you can't "end sex on even numbers," which is why he remembered it was an odd number of women.

"I was done after about two or three though, I had to recoup," joked Owens.