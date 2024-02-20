Kai Cenat Stops by 'Nightcap' After Shannon Sharpe’s Height Remarks, Says He Should’ve Been Standing on Chair

"Listen to me," Cenat said during the final segment of the episode. "I was supposed to go crazy, Shannon. Bro, I have a t-shirt of your face on their bro. The 'I be poppin' bottles, sparkles and champagne' [meme]. I feel like you let me down, bro."

Sharpe pushed back, noting that Cenat actually played 14 minutes total. He also admitted he was “skeptical” of Cenat’s skills on the court after seeing him during pre-game proceedings. At this point, Cenat referenced a video that ultimately showed him appearing to square off against younger players on the court as part of his practice process.

“Kai, you’re playing kids, bro,” Sharpe said, with Cenat arguing “they’re almost 13” and “they hoop.” But Sharpe was not convinced.