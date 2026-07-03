Chad Ochocinco

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Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Addresses Decision to Live in Bengals Stadium
Sports

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Explains Why He Lived Inside the Bengals’ Stadium

The former Bengals wide receiver revisited his unconventional living setup from his early NFL years and explained the thinking behind it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Shannon Sharpe in a blue plaid suit, and Adin Ross wearing a white t-shirt with a lanyard, standing in a crowded area.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Adin Ross Admitting He Uses the N-Word While Listening to Rap Music

Sharpe said Ross shared the admission to stir controversy.

Mark Elibert227 days ago
Shannon Sharpe, Shedeur Sanders, and Chad Ochocinco
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Rip Browns Coach for Not Giving Shedeur Sanders Game Ball

Shedeur Sanders had his first career win as a starting quarterback in the NFL on Sunday.

Trey Alston236 days ago
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco
Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Gives Chad Ochocinco His Flowers for Remaining Loyal

“I don’t wish this on anybody, but what it did do was really show me who’s really there."

Trey Alston267 days ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson wearing sunglasses and a dark shirt speaks into a microphone on stage.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Heartbroken Over Reports Claire's Is Filing for Bankruptcy

The former NFL star once admitted to buying his jewelry from the tween retailer.

Alex Ocho346 days ago
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(L) Shannon Sharpe, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Magic City entrepreneur Michael "Magic" Barney, and Joe King backstage during the Nightcap Summer Sessions at Buckhead Theatre on August 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Center) Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Wintrust Arena on July 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (R) Grete Griffin, Robert Griffin III at JAY-Z's 40/40 Club during Fanatics Fest NYC held at the Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York, New York.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco React to RGIII's 'Unnecessary' Angel Reese Post: 'Read the Room'

The 'Nightcap' hosts believe that the post was intended to "punch up" against Reese.

Jaelani Turner-Williams366 days ago
Shannone Sharpe, Jim Jones, Nas
Music

Shannon Sharpe Asks Jim Jones If He Was 'Smoking' When He Said He Was 'Better Than Nas'

Jones compared himself to Nas on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast.

tara mahadevan389 days ago
Cam'ron in a cap speaking into a microphone, and Chad Johnson smiling in a black polo shirt, both in different settings.
Music

Cam'ron Apologizes to Ochocinco for Going Too Far, Says He's Not the 'Main Attraction' on 'Nightcap'

Cam and Ochocinco have been going back-and-forth over the last few weeks.

Mark Elibert501 days ago
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is seen arriving to a taping of "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce"
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Shares Hilarious Reason He Only Dates Women With Children

The retired NFL star said he won't get romantically involved with a woman unless she has "at least two kids."

Joshua Espinoza506 days ago
Ocho in a gold chain and sunglasses on the left; Cam in a tracksuit and cap speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Responds to Mockery From Cam'ron: 'You Wouldn’t Have Been Able to Afford Me'

Ocho also said he has "love" for 'It Is What It Is,' despite Cam's recent remarks.

Trace William Cowen506 days ago
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Cam'ron and Chad Ochocinco
Sports

Cam'ron Blasts Chad Ochocinco, Accuses Him of Hating on 'It Is What It Is': 'I Don't F*ck With You'

Cam'ron claimed Ochocinco was hating on 'It Is What It Is' when the show first began and "we didn't have a deal."

Trey Alston508 days ago
Steve Smith Sr.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco React to Rumors of Steve Smith Sr. Sleeping With Married Woman

A man shared what he claims is proof that Steve Smith Sr. and his wife had an affair.

Trey Alston509 days ago
Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco Johnson pose together. Rosado wears a black dress with silver accents, and Johnson wears a light blue suit and sunglasses.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco's Ex-Fiancée Shuts Down His Flirty Comment

Ochocinco and ex-fiancée Sharelle Johnson traded some jabs on X.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Shannon Sharpe
Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Not Having Any Apps: ‘What’s the Benefit?'

Last month, Sharpe revealed that he doesn't even have an email.

Joe Price576 days ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 28th Annual Webby Awards and Keith Lee attends ComplexCon 2024 in a split image.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Responds to Keith Lee's Boxing Challenge: 'Better Stop Playing With Me'

The former NFL star believes he could take on the food critic and former mixed martial artist.

Joe Price590 days ago
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Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders, at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Says He Soaked Ankles in Teammates' Urine to Avoid Injuries

Ochocinco said the strange remedy is how he lasted 11 years in the NFL with few injuries.

Jaelani Turner-Williams602 days ago
Chad Ochocino, Shannon Sharpe, Drake, and DeMar DeRozan in a split image.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco Think Drake Trash Talking DeMar DeRozan Hints at ‘War Part Two’ in Kendrick Beef

Sharpe suggested that he knew Drake would "feel some type of way" after DeRozan was on stage with K Dot.

Joe Price621 days ago

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