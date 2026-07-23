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Chad Hugo Launches New Chapter With "Jumpupw!nya" Track f/ Tierra Whack and Leikeli47

The celebrated Neptunes and N.E.R.D. alum is launching a new chapter.

Chad Hugo has returned, marking the beginning of a new era with the release of “Jumpupw!nya” featuring Tierra Whack and Leikeli47.

The track, Hugo’s first major drop in years, arrives alongside a Kid. Studio-directed video that finds Hugo at the center of a fittingly surreal visual landscape defined by hazmat suits and displays of his proven prowess as a multi-instrumentalist.

In the days leading up to the “Jumpupw!nya” rollout, the Neptunes and N.E.R.D. alum underscored the personal importance of launching this new chapter.

“My first EVER solo track drops in 24 hours,” the two-time Grammy winner, who earlier this year filed an amended complaint in connection with his claims against former collaborator Pharrell Williams, told fans.

For Leikeli47, this collaboration simply makes sense thanks to her and Hugo’s mutual Virginia origins.

"For those that don’t know, I’m from Brooklyn by way of Virginia; so when Chad called, I leapt at the opportunity to collaborate,” the “Bad Guy” artist said in a statement shared with Complex. “Love to the amazing Tierra Whack. I'm just happy to play my part.”

Catch the “Jumpupw!nya” video up top. Per press notes, we can expect more new music from Hugo soon. Last month, notably, he asked fans to name their picks for who he should consider collaborating with next, leading to suggestions including Steve Lacy and Toro y Moi.

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