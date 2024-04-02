Pusha T on Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Neptunes Legal Battle: 'Just a Lawyer Looking to Drain Chad’s Pocket'

Pusha T says there’s “not a dollar involved” in the “stupidity” of the recently revealed legal battle between Pharrell and Chad Hugo.

As previously reported, the dispute centers on the rights to the name of the duo's joint producing moniker, The Neptunes.

“By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith,” Kenneth D. Freundlich, Hugo’s lawyer, was quoted as saying on Monday.

Shortly after the news broke, Pusha T, a key figure across the Neptunes catalog, argued that all was not as it may seem.

“There’s not a dollar involved in this stupidity,” he said in response to a post from The Shade Room about the dispute. “Just a lawyer looking to drain Chad’s pocket. Unreal.”