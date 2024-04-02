Pusha T on Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Neptunes Legal Battle: 'Just a Lawyer Looking to Drain Chad’s Pocket'

King Push is calling out the "stupidity" of the recently revealed dispute.

Apr 02, 2024
Split image: Left - Person in a beige jacket. Right - Person giving speech, another in sunglasses standing behind
Images via Getty/Arnold Jerocki & Getty/ANGELA WEISS/AFP
Split image: Left - Person in a beige jacket. Right - Person giving speech, another in sunglasses standing behind
Images via Getty/Arnold Jerocki & Getty/ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Pusha T says there’s “not a dollar involved” in the “stupidity” of the recently revealed legal battle between Pharrell and Chad Hugo.

As previously reported, the dispute centers on the rights to the name of the duo's joint producing moniker, The Neptunes.

“By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith,” Kenneth D. Freundlich, Hugo’s lawyer, was quoted as saying on Monday.

Shortly after the news broke, Pusha T, a key figure across the Neptunes catalog, argued that all was not as it may seem.

“There’s not a dollar involved in this stupidity,” he said in response to a post from The Shade Room about the dispute. “Just a lawyer looking to drain Chad’s pocket. Unreal.”

Two people wearing stylish outfits, one with sunglasses and a scarf, the other in a suit, in a side-by-side comparison
Image via Instagram

Later, King Push took the conversation to his IG Stories. There, he offered a quick “nothing more, nothing less” in response to @artemusgordon questioning why this legal disagreement didn’t previously break out over Pharrell and Chad Hugo's N.E.R.D. band with Shay Haley “if it was all so bad.”

Two men in suits stand before a backdrop with text and logos, with overlaid social media commentary and reactions
Image via Instagram

This summer, Pusha T will be on the road supporting Kid Cudi's Insano: Engage the Rage tour. See dates below. In a recent 40th birthday message to Cudi, Push praised him for his "friendship and unmatched loyalty."

Pusha TPharrellPharrell WilliamsCourtChad HugoThe Neptunes

Latest in Music