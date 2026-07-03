Celebrity Chefs

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Guy Fieri is Unrecognizable Amid New 58th Birthday Look
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri’s 'New Look' Has Fans Doing a Double Take on His 58th Birthday

The Food Network star surprised fans with a clean-cut makeover in a birthday video that quickly went viral on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Teyana Taylor Tells Oscar Isaac That She's in Culinary School to Become a Chef
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Tells Oscar Isaac She’s in Culinary School to Become a Chef

'Culinary school and working with PTA really geared me up,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
Guy Fieri Says His Leg 'Exploded' on the Set, Making Him Wheelchair-Bound
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri Says His Leg ‘Blew Apart’ After On-Set Fall

The Food Network star says he sustained the injury while taping 'Flavor Town Food Fight.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Gordon Ramsay, wearing a blue jacket, smiles while walking with a woman in a green jacket.
Life

Gordon Ramsay Opens Up About Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Don't Forget Your Sunscreen'

Gordon Ramsay reveals that he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Helen Storms319 days ago
Giada De Laurentiis arrives for the "Ferrari" premiere at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Chef Opens Up About ‘Inappropriate’ Comment Hidden in Her Cookbook

In a new interview, the chef shares her reaction to a remark made by a longtime friend and collaborator.

Sienna Dubois 338 days ago
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Instagram
Pop Culture

'MasterChef' Alum Yanin Campos, 38, Dies After Car Accident in Mexico

The chef and social media personality died in Chihuahua, Mexico, at 38 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago
Food Network Star Anne Burrell
Pop Culture

Food Network Star Anne Burrell's Friends 'Can't Believe' She Meant to End Her Life

Friends say Burrell was in good spirits just hours before her death.

Brad Appleton347 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Food Network Chef Anne Burrell's Death Ruled Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms

Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms.

Sarah Vincent359 days ago
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 10, 2019.
Pop Culture

Anne Burrell Was in 'Great Spirits' Before Sudden Death

More details are coming out about the Food Network star's last night.

Jessica Mcbride395 days ago
Rachael Ray.
Pop Culture

Rachael Ray, 56, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Amid Health Concerns

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray stepped out with her husband John Cusimano

Effie Orfanides400 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, E-40 performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

E-40 Announces Two 'Goon With the Spoon' Burritos

The launch comes with two burrito flavors, "Breakfast Chorizo & Egg” and "Bean & Cheese."

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
Stampd
Style

Here's a Look at Stampd's Latest Collaboration With Nobu Matsuhisa

The Los Angeles brand has unveiled its Beverly Hills Sushi Club collection, the third installment of its ongoing collaboration with the Japanese celebrity chef.

Joshua Espinoza1752 days ago
guy fieri flavor town
Pop Culture

Petition Calling for Columbus, Ohio to Be Renamed Flavortown in Honor of Guy Fieri Hits 50K Signatures

50,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting that Columbus, Ohio be renamed Flavortown in celebration of hometown hero Guy Fieri.

tara mahadevan2216 days ago
SITW Bronson Thumb
Pop Culture

Action Bronson and Sean Evans Have a Sandwich Showdown, Judged by Mario Batali

Action Bronson and Sean Evans have a sandwich showdown judged by Mario Batali.

First We Feast3231 days ago
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Adam Richman Thumb
Pop Culture

Watch Adam Richman Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Adam Richman takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

First We Feast3257 days ago
Hot Ones Guy Fieri Thumb
Pop Culture

Watch Guy Fieri Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Guy Fieri takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

Jackson Connor3369 days ago

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