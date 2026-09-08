Jackson Connor
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Watch Artie Lange Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Comedian Artie Lange takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Sean Evans Learn How to Eat a Chicken Wing
Hot Ones host Sean Evans learns how to properly eat a chicken wing.
Watch Sean Evans Learn How to Make Sushi
Sean Evans learns hot to make sushi with chef Andy Matsuda.
Sean Evans Tries Some of NYC's Most Expensive Steaks with the Worth It Guys
Sean Evans and the guys from BuzzFeed's Worth It eat some of NYC's most expensive steaks.
Action Bronson and Sean Evans Have a Sandwich Showdown, Judged by Mario Batali
Action Bronson and Sean Evans have a sandwich showdown judged by Mario Batali.
Watch Henry Rollins Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Henry Rollins takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Sean Evans Go to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch a behind the scenes look at Sean Evans' journey to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Watch Adam Richman Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Adam Richman takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Sean Evans Learn How to Make a Breakfast Burger
Sean Evans learns how to make a breakfast burger with Hard Times Sundaes' Andrew Zurica.
Watch Steve-O Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Jackass star Steve-O takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Here's a Sneak Peek of Shake Shack's New Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sean Evans gets a sneak peek of Shake Shack's new spicy chicken sandwich.
Dim Sum Dos and Don'ts with Mike Chen of Strictly Dumpling
Mike Chen from Strictly Dumpling schools Sean Evans on Dim Sum 101
Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans Try Hangover Cures From Around the World
Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans try hangover cures from around the world.
Watch Sean Evans and Binging with Babish Cook the Perfect Smashed Burger
Bing with Babish and Sean Evans cook the perfect smashed burger for the Fourth of July.
Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper Take On the Hot Ones Challenge
Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper take on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Sean Evans Sample America's Best Barbecue
Sean Evans samples some of America's best regional barbecue styles at the Big Apple Block Party in NYC.
Watch Anthony Fantano and Sean Evans Review the Impossible Burger
Anthony Fantano (also known as the Needle Drop) reviews the Impossible Burger with Sean Evans.
Sean Evans Competes in a $10 Bodega Challenge with Wiki and Your Old Droog
Sean Evans competes in a $10 bodega challenge with rappers Wiki and Your Old Droog.