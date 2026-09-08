Alejandra Ramirez
Latest Stories
'Stonewall' Continues Hollywood's Tradition of LGBT Whitewashing
The only hope from 'Stonewall' is that it might spark an honest talk about Hollywood's LGBT portrayals.
The Craziest Conspiracies Americans Actually Believe
From a reptilian elite race to governmentally regulated weather, here are some crazy conspiracies Americans actually believe.
The Coolest First Date Spots In Austin
From mini-golf to roller derby, we've got you covered.
The Craziest Bloody Marys in Existence
What if you ordered a bloody mary, and you got one of these monstrosities instead?
14 Things You Didn't Know About JFK
Get to know the most elusive icon in American culture.
Foreign Loophole: Where to Travel to Do Things That Are Illegal in the U.S.
Is America really the land of the free?
Iconic Music Venues You'll Never See a Show at Again
Reasons grandpa is cooler than you: he's probably seen a show (or several) at one of these expired venues.
9 Steps to Take If You're Failing a College Course
Emergency plan: enacted.
The World's Most Horrifying Modern Riots
Bringing out the worst in humans.
The Best Restaurants in Austin Right Now
Austin is known to house a plethora of good eats and many aspiring chefs. Wonder what restaurants come out on top? Here is a list of the best in Austin.
13 No-Fail Ways to Get an Extension on a Paper
Procrastinators, rejoice.
20 Job Search Hacks That Will Get You Hired
Need help finding a job? Here are 20 tips to help you in your job search and get hired.
Depressing Facts About NYC That Will Make You Want to Move Tomorrow
Pack up your dreams and head home.
25 Things You Didn't Know About Anthony Bourdain
25 Things You Didn't Know About Anthony Bourdain
25 Unexpected Benefits of Drinking Coffee
Your daily cup of Joe may do more than just help you stay awake.