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Alejandra Ramirez

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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'Stonewall' Continues Hollywood's Tradition of LGBT Whitewashing

The only hope from 'Stonewall' is that it might spark an honest talk about Hollywood's LGBT portrayals.

Alejandra Ramirez4006 days ago
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These Struggle Snow Plows Aren't Helping Anybody

Try again.

Alejandra Ramirez4604 days ago
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The Craziest Conspiracies Americans Actually Believe

From a reptilian elite race to governmentally regulated weather, here are some crazy conspiracies Americans actually believe.

Alejandra Ramirez4622 days ago
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The Coolest First Date Spots In Austin

From mini-golf to roller derby, we've got you covered.

Alejandra Ramirez4630 days ago
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The Craziest Bloody Marys in Existence

What if you ordered a bloody mary, and you got one of these monstrosities instead?

Alejandra Ramirez4638 days ago
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14 Things You Didn't Know About JFK

Get to know the most elusive icon in American culture.

Alejandra Ramirez4682 days ago
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Foreign Loophole: Where to Travel to Do Things That Are Illegal in the U.S.

Is America really the land of the free?

Alejandra Ramirez4687 days ago
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Iconic Music Venues You'll Never See a Show at Again

Reasons grandpa is cooler than you: he's probably seen a show (or several) at one of these expired venues.

Alejandra Ramirez4699 days ago
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9 Steps to Take If You're Failing a College Course

Emergency plan: enacted.

Alejandra Ramirez4707 days ago
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The World's Most Horrifying Modern Riots

Bringing out the worst in humans.

Alejandra Ramirez4717 days ago
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The Best Restaurants in Austin Right Now

Austin is known to house a plethora of good eats and many aspiring chefs. Wonder what restaurants come out on top? Here is a list of the best in Austin.

Alejandra Ramirez4726 days ago
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13 No-Fail Ways to Get an Extension on a Paper

Procrastinators, rejoice.

Alejandra Ramirez4743 days ago
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20 Job Search Hacks That Will Get You Hired

Need help finding a job? Here are 20 tips to help you in your job search and get hired.

Alejandra Ramirez4745 days ago
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Depressing Facts About NYC That Will Make You Want to Move Tomorrow

Pack up your dreams and head home.

Alejandra Ramirez4749 days ago
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25 Things You Didn't Know About Anthony Bourdain

25 Things You Didn't Know About Anthony Bourdain

Alejandra Ramirez4751 days ago
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25 Unexpected Benefits of Drinking Coffee

Your daily cup of Joe may do more than just help you stay awake.

Alejandra Ramirez4754 days ago

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