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cbc logo on building facade
Life

CBC Pauses Twitter Accounts After Elon Musk Labels Them as 69 Percent Government Funded

Elon Musk has been making a point to label publicly-funded news organizations as such on Twitter. CBC is the latest news outlet labelled as government-funded.

Louis Pavlakos1187 days ago
Eric Bauza new show Stay Tooned
Music

Canadian Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny, Space Jam, Gets New Show 'Stay Tooned'

Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more, will be hosting an upcoming six-part CBC Gem series “Stay Tooned."

Jacob Carey1345 days ago
Canadian rapper and radio host Buck 65
Music

Buck 65 Is Playing a Comeback Show in Toronto Tonight

Beloved Canadian alternative hip-hop artist and CBC Music host Buck 65 is making his return to live performing after several years in semi-retirement.

Erik Leijon1353 days ago
NBC sitcom The Office from 2005
Life

'Run the Burbs' Showrunner Had to Work At Macy's After Losing Writing Job on 'The Office'

According to a Business Insider essay, Canadian writer and showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell had to work at Macy's after losing his job on The Office.

Louis Pavlakos1367 days ago
Bilal Baig as Sabii for new CBC series Sort Of.
Pop Culture

'Sort Of,' 'Scarborough,' and 'Night Raiders' Lead the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

On Tuesday, the nominations for 2022 Canadian Screen Awards in 145 film, television, and digital media categories were announced by the Canadian Academy.

Elisa Ammaturo1614 days ago
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Nick Nurse pictured with Yannick Bisson and Hélène Joy
Sports

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Had a Hilarious Cameo in CBC's 'Murdoch Mysteries'

Last night, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse appeared in CBC series 'Murdoch Mysteries' as a locker room attendant giving coaching tips.

Elisa Ammaturo1628 days ago
Headshot of Gyimah Gariba with animations
Pop Culture

How Gyimah Gariba Linked With Timbaland to Make a Kids' Show About Saving the Planet

The Ghanian-Canadian animator and creator of CBC Kids’ 'Big Blue' has dreamed himself into this position and hopes to inspire young people to do the same.  

Oren Weisfeld1685 days ago
Bilal Baig as Sabii for new CBC series Sort Of.
Pop Culture

Meet Bilal Baig, the Queer South Asian Actor Making Canadian TV History

Bilal Baig is making history with the CBC series Sort Of as they become the first South Asian, queer Muslim actor to star in a Canadian prime-time TV series.

Marriska Fernandes1712 days ago
CBC show 'Next Stop'
Pop Culture

How 'Next Stop’ Breaks Through the White Noise of Canadian TV

The creators of CBC series 'Next Stop' talk breaking through the fences of a stifling Canadian media industry, Season 2, &amp; how Toronto informs them as creators.

Noel Ransome1745 days ago
11 Rising Black Canadian Artists You Should Know, according to The Block's Angeline Tetteh Wayoe
Music

11 Rising Black Canadian Artists You Should Know

We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.

Alex Nino Gheciu1949 days ago
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cbc the angeline tetteh wayoe her interests
Music

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe Is Taking Canada to The Block | 5 Senses

The host of CBC’s The Block shares what she’s been watching, listening to, what foods she’s been craving, her online obsessions, and her latest cop.

Sumiko Wilson1986 days ago
eugene levy dan levy
Pop Culture

'Schitt’s Creek' Scores 5 Golden Globe Nominations, Dan and Eugene Levy React

It's been nominated for Best Television Series for Musical or Comedy, while Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara got nods for their roles.

Sydney Brasil1991 days ago
cbc the block angeline tetteh wayoe
Music

The Block Is the Black-Focused Radio Show We Need Right Now

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, host of CBC Music's The Block, tells us all about the new radio show making space for Black artists and genres of Black origin.

Sumiko Wilson1993 days ago
andrew phung
Sneakers

Kim's Convenience's Andrew Phung May Be Calgary's Biggest Sneakerhead

Ahead of the premiere of season 5 of Kim's Convenience, the comedian talks to us about his favourite grails and Calgary's sneaker scene.

Josh Walker2007 days ago

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