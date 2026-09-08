Noel Ransome
Latest Stories
The Future of Journalism, According to Brandon Gonez
Toronto journalist Brandon Gonez spoke with Complex Canada about his pivot to independent journalism after leaving CP24 and his upcoming TED Talk.
Eske Schiralli on Building the Sneaker for Disney's ‘Sneakerella’ and Drake Rocking His Clothes
Designer Eske Schiralli talks about designing a sneaker for Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella', Drake wearing his clothes, and making it in the industry.
Amanda Parris on ‘Revenge of the Black Best Friend’ and Canada's Tokenization of Black Actors
Amanda Parris took the time to talk about the series that has been as much a reflection of Canada’s media industry as it is a self-reflection for herself.
Jacob Bertrand on ‘Cobra Kai’, Hawk, and the Personal Torture of Praying for His Bullies
Since 2016, Bertrand has embraced the surprisingly nuanced antagonist turned protagonist Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz in the Karate Kid series, 'Cobra Kai.'
Kickback's Jamal Burger on Bridging Sneakers With Opportunity for Toronto Youth
Kickback founder Jamal Burger delves into his past as an underprivileged youth on the streets of Toronto and how he hustled his way to helping those same kids.
Danilo Deluxo, Designer of the 3D Toronto Sign, Is Colouring Canada’s Art Scene
The artist curated a massive, year-long street art exhibition known as ALL CITY SHINE with Downsview Park as the hub, featuring 25 BIPOC artists.
Avan Jogia Wants to Tell You Who He Is
Ahead of the release of 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,' Canadian actor Avan Jogia opens up about the industry and its odd relationship with race.
Haviah Mighty on 'Stock Exchange' and Becoming More Than Her Music
Haviah Mighty discusses her new mixtape Stock Exchange, growing closer to her truest self during the pandemic, and not seeking validation from anybody.
How 'Next Stop’ Breaks Through the White Noise of Canadian TV
The creators of CBC series 'Next Stop' talk breaking through the fences of a stifling Canadian media industry, Season 2, & how Toronto informs them as creators.