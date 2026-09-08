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Noel Ransome

Joined October 2021 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Journalist Brandon Gonez

The Future of Journalism, According to Brandon Gonez

Toronto journalist Brandon Gonez spoke with Complex Canada about his pivot to independent journalism after leaving CP24 and his upcoming TED Talk.

Noel Ransome1581 days ago
Eske Schiralli holding up a peace sign

Eske Schiralli on Building the Sneaker for Disney's ‘Sneakerella’ and Drake Rocking His Clothes

Designer Eske Schiralli talks about designing a sneaker for Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella', Drake wearing his clothes, and making it in the industry.

Noel Ransome1589 days ago
Still from episode 104

Amanda Parris on ‘Revenge of the Black Best Friend’ and Canada's Tokenization of Black Actors

Amanda Parris took the time to talk about the series that has been as much a reflection of Canada’s media industry as it is a self-reflection for herself.

Noel Ransome1604 days ago
Jacob Bertrand holding his hands together

Jacob Bertrand on ‘Cobra Kai’, Hawk, and the Personal Torture of Praying for His Bullies

Since 2016, Bertrand has embraced the surprisingly nuanced antagonist turned protagonist Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz in the Karate Kid series, 'Cobra Kai.'

Noel Ransome1700 days ago
Jamal Burger kneels beside a young child at his KickBack charity event.

Kickback's Jamal Burger on Bridging Sneakers With Opportunity for Toronto Youth

Kickback founder Jamal Burger delves into his past as an underprivileged youth on the streets of Toronto and how he hustled his way to helping those same kids.

Noel Ransome1746 days ago
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Danilo Deluxo by the Toronto sign

Danilo Deluxo, Designer of the 3D Toronto Sign, Is Colouring Canada’s Art Scene

The artist curated a massive, year-long street art exhibition known as ALL CITY SHINE with Downsview Park as the hub, featuring 25 BIPOC artists.

Noel Ransome1758 days ago
Vancouver actor Avan Jogia poses in photo

Avan Jogia Wants to Tell You Who He Is

Ahead of the release of 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,' Canadian actor Avan Jogia opens up about the industry and its odd relationship with race.

Noel Ransome1759 days ago
Black and white promotional portrait of Haviah Mighty for new mixtape Stock Exchange.

Haviah Mighty on 'Stock Exchange' and Becoming More Than Her Music

Haviah Mighty discusses her new mixtape Stock Exchange, growing closer to her truest self during the pandemic, and not seeking validation from anybody.

Noel Ransome1772 days ago
CBC show 'Next Stop'

How 'Next Stop’ Breaks Through the White Noise of Canadian TV

The creators of CBC series 'Next Stop' talk breaking through the fences of a stifling Canadian media industry, Season 2, &amp; how Toronto informs them as creators.

Noel Ransome1806 days ago

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