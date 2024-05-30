Dior Returns to Beverly Hills Hotel for New Dioriviera Takeover

Dior is back with a new takeover of The Beverly Hills Hotel, this time in commemoration of a new Dioriviera capsule.

As visitors step inside the pop-up, they’re treated to beachside resort-inspired touches including bamboo decor. Meanwhile, the nearby pool has been tweaked to incorporate a bright coral pink print. Of particular note here is the perfectly timed centering of the Dior Spa Residency experience. Those in a spa state of mind can expect a special treatment program, complete with Dior’s Californian Glow, that guides visitors on "a magical journey" toward "holistic well-being."