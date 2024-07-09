Louis Vuitton’s Collaboration With Timberland: Get a Closer Look

A new capsule collection from Louis Vuitton for Fall/Winter 2024 features a collaboration with the beloved boot-centric brand Timberland.

Formally known as the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Workwear Capsule Collection by Pharrell Williams, who stepped into the men’s creative director role back in February 2023, the latest from LV boasts multiple Timberland collab silhouettes.

The Monogram Embossed Ankle Boot, seen first below, is listed at $2,850. Also pictured below are the Leather Ankle Boot ($2,450), the Mid Boot ($2,990), and the Ranger Boot ($2,990).