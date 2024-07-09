Louis Vuitton’s Collaboration With Timberland: Get a Closer Look

Ahead of a pre-launch set for later this month, take a closer look at the latest from LV and Pharrell Williams.

Jul 09, 2024
Two people in cowboy attire walk Huskies in a snowy landscape. The scene illustrates Western fashion in a winter setting, demonstrating outdoor style and canine companionship
Image via Louis Vuitton
Image via Louis Vuitton

A new capsule collection from Louis Vuitton for Fall/Winter 2024 features a collaboration with the beloved boot-centric brand Timberland.

Formally known as the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Workwear Capsule Collection by Pharrell Williams, who stepped into the men’s creative director role back in February 2023, the latest from LV boasts multiple Timberland collab silhouettes.

The Monogram Embossed Ankle Boot, seen first below, is listed at $2,850. Also pictured below are the Leather Ankle Boot ($2,450), the Mid Boot ($2,990), and the Ranger Boot ($2,990).

Louis Vuitton and Timberland collaboration boot showing LV monogram pattern, gold eyelets, a dark brown padded collar, and Timberland logo on the side
Image via Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton x Timberland collaboration boot with brown leather upper, featuring the LV monogram on the collar and Timberland logo on the side
Image via Louis Vuitton
A black Louis Vuitton boot with a chunky sole and a Timberland logo on the lower heel
Image via Louis Vuitton
A stylish, tan leather boot with gold hardware, a double logo design including Timberland and Louis Vuitton, and a thick lug sole, representing a collaboration
Image via Louis Vuitton

LV has a pre-launch set for July 18. In the meantime, sign up for updates here and get a closer look via a selection of official campaign images and backstage runway shots below.

A person in a cowboy hat and a denim outfit sits in the snow with a Siberian Husky, holding its leash. A tan bag is placed next to them
Image via Louis Vuitton
A person dressed in winter clothing stands beside a snowy stream in a forest, holding a leather bag. The terrain is rugged with large piles of snow and rocks
Image via Louis Vuitton
Close-up shot of someone wearing Timberland boots and decorated jeans, with snow-capped mountains in the background
Image via Louis Vuitton
Boot print in snow featuring the Louis Vuitton logo prominently in the center
Image via Louis Vuitton
Two people wearing brown boots; one in yellow Louis Vuitton pants, the other holding a beige handbag decorated with a red scarf
Image via Louis Vuitton
Close-up of tan Timberland boots with a rugged design and sturdy soles displayed on a black surface
Image via Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton branded leather boots featuring monogram prints and a gold tag, displayed in a stylish setting
Image via Louis Vuitton
Close-up of tan Timberland boots with Louis Vuitton monogram designs on a store shelf. In the background, black Timberland boots with similar designs are also visible
Image via Louis Vuitton
