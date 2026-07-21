Lotto and Melrose High Unveil 'Faith Not Sight' Capsule Collection

Available now on the official Melrose High website and select retailers, the capsule reimagines athletic performance with style and prestige. The collection is also an expansion of the “Legends Begin with LOTTO” campaign, which focuses on luxury design fitting for sport and leisure.

“The future of LOTTO lives at the intersection of sport, culture, and innovation. This collaboration with Melrose High reflects our ambition to honor the brand’s rich Italian heritage while pushing it into new creative spaces. Together, we’ve created a collection that doesn’t simply celebrate craftsmanship, it redefines how sport can be experienced through luxury, storytelling, and design,” stated Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Sport Verticals at WHP Global.

Pieces in the capsule range $1,450 to $4,000, with the essential item being the coveted Hand-Beaded Fútbol Kit.